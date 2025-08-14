"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular

$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
08:11 AM • 35610 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 24946 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 24294 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
06:07 AM • 24748 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 29658 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 40063 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42034 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40777 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42854 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
08:11 AM • 35611 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:48 AM • 166730 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 08:39 AM • 141164 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko personally supported the prosecution in the case of the murder of a young man on the funicular. He explained this by his duty, the protection of children's rights, and the desire for a just punishment.

"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, who today supported the prosecution in the court hearing on the case of the murder of a young man on the capital's funicular, explained his decision to personally represent the prosecution, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Firstly, it is my job, my duty to also be a prosecutor in court hearings. Secondly, after taking office (as Prosecutor General – ed.), I identified the protection of children's rights and freedoms as the main priority. Thirdly, I saw an unfair practice where some participants in the court hearing forget about the value of human life, especially a child's. And sometimes they put the rights of the accused, the rights of murderers, above the rights of the murdered child, unfortunately. And I saw that the process was protracted – this court hearing has been going on for more than a year, and I decided to support my team and achieve a fair punishment for this accused, namely life imprisonment.

- stated the Prosecutor General.

Addition

Today, August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Protection Department, accused in the case of the death of a teenager at the funicular station, until October 11 without the right to bail. The defense of the accused asked to mitigate Kosov's pre-trial detention and change the arrest to round-the-clock house arrest.

At today's court hearing, a new pro bono lawyer was appointed. The next hearing will take place on August 20.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact when falling.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Protection Department, was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

