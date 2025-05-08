Underwear, footwear, modular body armour: MoD allocates over UAH 200 million for adapted clothing for Ukraine's defenders

$41.440.02
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18454 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 34943 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35263 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42153 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56842 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88851 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56249 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62613 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50964 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53815 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45275 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88852 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 129891 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131181 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 122895 views
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9324 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13342 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44020 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75305 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124660 views
Underwear, footwear, modular body armour: MoD allocates over UAH 200 million for adapted clothing for Ukraine's defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4756 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allocated over UAH 200 million for the purchase of adapted clothing and modular body armor for female soldiers. New elements of uniforms and footwear have been developed.

Underwear, footwear, modular body armour: MoD allocates over UAH 200 million for adapted clothing for Ukraine's defenders

Special attention was also paid to footwear, components of everyday uniforms and several models of modular body armor. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allocated almost a quarter of a billion hryvnias to provide servicewomen with comfortable and functional clothing adapted to women's anatomy and service specifics.

In 2024–2025, the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency "State Operator of the Rear" purchased women's clothing for more than UAH 230 million. We are systematically changing the approach to clothing supply, expanding the range and introducing new requirements that meet the anatomical characteristics of women.

- said Hlib Kanevskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Among them, the key element is two models of modular body armor complete with 1-8, specially designed for women.

Shoes: according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, female soldiers are provided with shoes and insulated chrome boots, taking into account comfort during long wear.

The Central Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has developed a number of items of women's clothing.

These are underwear and a top, a summer field suit, a demi-season underwear, underwear for cold weather (winter shirt and winter leggings).

- the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

The relevant technical specifications have been approved and are now available on the digital portal "Partner MOU".

 

Ukraine demands that ISMF review the admission of a Russian female soldier to international competitions21.04.25, 20:16 • 11083 views

Military (experimental) tests of windproof and waterproof winter jackets and trousers (type 3) for women were also conducted.

Positive feedback was received based on the test results. The development of relevant technical specifications is currently underway

- said Maksym Kayola, Head of the Central Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense says that the basic elements of the uniform for female soldiers were developed before the start of the full-scale aggression.

This includes items such as a tunic, skirt, trousers, long- and short-sleeved shirts, tie, cap, winter everyday hat, jumper, coat, chrome shoes, and insulated boots.

  • the skirt is part of the dress and everyday summer uniform, and a jumper or jacket is worn with trousers;
    • the trousers have an anatomical cut – slightly tapered to the bottom, without pockets, with tucks on the back halves for a better fit on the figure.

      This is confirmed by the order of the Ministry of Defense dated 20.11.2017 No. 606 (as amended).

      In addition:

      • women's ties in the form of butterflies, decorated with a small trident instead of a button, have been developed;
        • the women's cap has been changed – it has become more elegant and harmonizes better with women's hairstyles. The American model of the headdress was taken as a basis.

          Let us remind you

          New positions have been introduced in the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to help servicemen with documents and treatment. 

          The Ukrainian military park has been replenished with the Roshel Senator MRAP armored vehicle. 

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

