Underwear, footwear, modular body armour: MoD allocates over UAH 200 million for adapted clothing for Ukraine's defenders

Special attention was also paid to footwear, components of everyday uniforms and several models of modular body armor. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allocated almost a quarter of a billion hryvnias to provide servicewomen with comfortable and functional clothing adapted to women's anatomy and service specifics.

In 2024–2025, the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency "State Operator of the Rear" purchased women's clothing for more than UAH 230 million. We are systematically changing the approach to clothing supply, expanding the range and introducing new requirements that meet the anatomical characteristics of women. - said Hlib Kanevskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Among them, the key element is two models of modular body armor complete with 1-8, specially designed for women.

Shoes: according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, female soldiers are provided with shoes and insulated chrome boots, taking into account comfort during long wear.

The Central Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has developed a number of items of women's clothing.

These are underwear and a top, a summer field suit, a demi-season underwear, underwear for cold weather (winter shirt and winter leggings). - the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

The relevant technical specifications have been approved and are now available on the digital portal "Partner MOU".

Ukraine demands that ISMF review the admission of a Russian female soldier to international competitions

Military (experimental) tests of windproof and waterproof winter jackets and trousers (type 3) for women were also conducted.

Positive feedback was received based on the test results. The development of relevant technical specifications is currently underway - said Maksym Kayola, Head of the Central Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense says that the basic elements of the uniform for female soldiers were developed before the start of the full-scale aggression.

This includes items such as a tunic, skirt, trousers, long- and short-sleeved shirts, tie, cap, winter everyday hat, jumper, coat, chrome shoes, and insulated boots.

the skirt is part of the dress and everyday summer uniform, and a jumper or jacket is worn with trousers;

the trousers have an anatomical cut – slightly tapered to the bottom, without pockets, with tucks on the back halves for a better fit on the figure.

This is confirmed by the order of the Ministry of Defense dated 20.11.2017 No. 606 (as amended).

In addition:

women's ties in the form of butterflies, decorated with a small trident instead of a button, have been developed;

the women's cap has been changed – it has become more elegant and harmonizes better with women's hairstyles. The American model of the headdress was taken as a basis.

Let us remind you

New positions have been introduced in the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to help servicemen with documents and treatment.

The Ukrainian military park has been replenished with the Roshel Senator MRAP armored vehicle.