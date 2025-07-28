Oil prices rise amid strengthening trade optimism over US-EU deal

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
06:09 AM • 2310 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 39569 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 86483 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 62550 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 61403 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 68448 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 58930 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 79213 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 211765 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78952 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
82%
745mm
Popular news
Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War IIIJuly 28, 12:09 AM • 8156 views
People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv regionJuly 28, 12:38 AM • 21808 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a child02:03 AM • 17664 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is known02:32 AM • 21627 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jets03:03 AM • 34413 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 211764 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 143793 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 187621 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 158444 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 178331 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 39567 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 26767 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 29578 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 27354 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 27703 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Oil prices rise amid strengthening trade optimism over US-EU deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

Brent and WTI crude futures rose after the US reached a trade agreement with the EU and may extend the tariff pause with China. This dispelled fears about the negative impact of tariffs on economic activity and fuel demand.

Oil prices rise amid strengthening trade optimism over US-EU deal

Oil prices rose on Monday after the US concluded a trade deal with the EU and may extend the pause on tariffs with China, dispelling fears that higher tariffs could negatively affect economic activity and limit fuel demand, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.29%, to $68.64 a barrel by 03:36 GMT (06:36 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $65.31 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.23%.

The trade deal between the US and the EU and the possible extension of the tariff pause between the US and China are supporting global financial markets and oil prices, noted IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore.

"With the risk of a protracted trade war and the importance of August tariff deadlines gradually diminishing, markets have reacted positively," he added in his note.

The framework trade agreement signed on Sunday between the US and the EU sets an import duty of 15% on most EU goods, which is half the threatened rate. This agreement prevented a larger trade war between the two allies, which account for almost a third of global trade, and could limit fuel demand.

"The largest of all ever concluded": US and EU sign trade agreement27.07.25, 21:40 • 4032 views

Also scheduled for Monday is a meeting of high-ranking US and Chinese officials in Stockholm, the goal of which is to extend the tariff truce until August 12 to prevent a sharp increase.

Oil prices on Friday reached their lowest level in three weeks amid fears about global trade and expectations of increased oil supplies from Venezuela.

Brent oil price reached a weekly high25.07.25, 10:23 • 3391 view

While prices rose slightly on Monday, the increase was limited by the prospect of further easing of OPEC+ supply restrictions. The group will hold a meeting on Monday.

Four OPEC+ delegates said last week that it was unlikely that the eight member countries would recommend changing existing plans to increase oil production by 548,000 barrels per day in August, although another source said it was too early to draw conclusions.

ING expects OPEC+ to at least fully return 2.2 million barrels per day within additional voluntary supply cuts by the end of September.

This means a supply increase in September of at least 280,000 barrels per day. However, there are clearly opportunities for a more active increase.

The group of producers aims to restore its market share, while summer demand helps absorb additional barrels.

JP Morgan analysts said that global oil demand increased by 600,000 barrels per day in July compared to the same period last year, and global oil inventories increased by 1.6 million barrels per day.

In the Middle East, Yemeni Houthis said on Sunday that they would attack vessels of companies doing business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, as part of what they called the fourth phase of military operations against Israel in connection with the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Yemeni Houthis threaten to attack all Israeli-linked ships28.07.25, 04:10 • 3834 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
JPMorgan Chase
Israel
OPEC
Reuters
Stockholm
European Union
China
United States
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9