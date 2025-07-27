"The largest of all ever concluded": US and EU sign trade agreement

The United States of America and the European Union have approved a large-scale trade agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reports UNN.

According to him, under the agreement, the US is lowering tariffs for the EU from 40 to 15%, while the European Union is introducing similar tariffs of 15%. At the same time, the EU agreed to purchase energy carriers from the US for $750 billion.

They will agree to invest $600 billion more in the United States than they already invest. So, they are investing a large sum of money. You know how much it is. It is very significant. - said the head of the White House.

He also said that the EU agreed to open its countries to zero-tariff trade. This, in particular, applies to military equipment.

We don't know how much that is, but it's good news because we make the best military equipment in the world. ... We are agreeing that the direct tariff on cars and everything else will be a direct tariff of 15 percent. - Trump said.

He summarized that, in his opinion, this is the largest deal the US has ever made.

"The trade agreement with the US will bring stability," Ursula von der Leyen said in turn.

Recently, US President Donald Trump stated that the chances of concluding a trade agreement with the European Union are "50-50, maybe even less." He noted that for an agreement, Europe would have to lower its tariffs.

