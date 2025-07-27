"The largest of all ever concluded": US and EU sign trade agreement
Kyiv • UNN
The US and the EU have concluded a large-scale trade agreement, under which the EU will purchase $750 billion worth of energy carriers and invest $600 billion in the US. The EU will also open its countries to zero-tariff trade, including military equipment.
The United States of America and the European Union have approved a large-scale trade agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, under the agreement, the US is lowering tariffs for the EU from 40 to 15%, while the European Union is introducing similar tariffs of 15%. At the same time, the EU agreed to purchase energy carriers from the US for $750 billion.
They will agree to invest $600 billion more in the United States than they already invest. So, they are investing a large sum of money. You know how much it is. It is very significant.
It's all up to Trump: Bloomberg on the future of the trade deal between the EU and the US27.07.25, 05:34 • 9000 views
He also said that the EU agreed to open its countries to zero-tariff trade. This, in particular, applies to military equipment.
We don't know how much that is, but it's good news because we make the best military equipment in the world. ... We are agreeing that the direct tariff on cars and everything else will be a direct tariff of 15 percent.
He summarized that, in his opinion, this is the largest deal the US has ever made.
"The trade agreement with the US will bring stability," Ursula von der Leyen said in turn.
Recall
Recently, US President Donald Trump stated that the chances of concluding a trade agreement with the European Union are "50-50, maybe even less." He noted that for an agreement, Europe would have to lower its tariffs.
Trump and von der Leyen to meet for potential tariff deal, but EU fears US president's modus operandi - Politico26.07.25, 09:45 • 2948 views