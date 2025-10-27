Björn Andrésen, star of "Death in Venice" film, dies at 70

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 9336 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12063 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15611 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18266 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18116 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55429 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52739 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45581 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47892 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
97%
740mm
Popular news
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35624 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The EconomistOctober 27, 02:14 AM • 32783 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 25092 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 33194 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM • 9556 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 66850 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 91483 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 110995 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 94121 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 113806 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Iryna Kormyshkina
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 764 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35634 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 59910 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 66707 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 66347 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Tesla Model Y
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Björn Andrésen, star of "Death in Venice" film, dies at 70

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2110 views

Swedish actor and musician Björn Andrésen, known for his role in Luchino Visconti's film "Death in Venice," has died at the age of 70. His death was announced by the directors of a documentary about his life.

Björn Andrésen, star of "Death in Venice" film, dies at 70

Swedish actor and musician Björn Andrésen, who gained worldwide fame for his role as a young Polish aristocrat in Luchino Visconti's film "Death in Venice," has died at the age of 70. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dagens Nyheter and Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Actor and musician from Sweden, Björn Andrésen, who became famous at the age of 15 for his role in Luchino Visconti's film "Death in Venice" (released in 1971), has died. Andrésen was 70 years old and passed away on Saturday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. The actor's death was announced by Swedish directors Kristian Petri and Kristina Lindström, who made the documentary film "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World" (2021) about Björn Andrésen's life.

Reference

Andrésen was born in Stockholm in 1955. The boy experienced a difficult childhood marked by the tragedy of losing his mother – the woman committed suicide when her son was only 10 years old. Andrésen was raised by his grandmother, who played a significant role in encouraging the young man to enter the world of cinema and modeling.

Andrésen gained popularity thanks to his role in the Italian film by the "father of Italian neorealism," director Luchino Visconti, "Death in Venice." Visconti, as is also known, called Andrésen "the most beautiful boy of the 20th century."

Andriy "Diezel" Yatsenko died of heart failure, farewell to be held on October 23 - Green Grey21.10.25, 20:35 • 4892 views

However, Andrésen's subsequent acting career did not go well, and Björn later explained that he would have preferred a different life.

The actor noted that his consent to participate in the film "Death in Venice" was not purely his choice; the film "chose him." Interestingly, Visconti once uttered similar words – perhaps the famous master put a different, "almost opposite meaning" into it, film critics speculate.

Andrésen continued to act in the following decades: he starred in over 30 Swedish films and TV series. At the same time, music became the Swede's true passion. He realized his piano playing abilities, and this, according to Andrésen, created the balance he did not find in the world of cinema.

Recall

Robert Redford, the movie star who became a director and activist, died at the age of 89.

Star of the series "Magnificent Century" dies: details known16.10.25, 21:32 • 15508 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
Musician
Director
Film
Stockholm
Sweden