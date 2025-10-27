Björn Andrésen, star of "Death in Venice" film, dies at 70

Swedish actor and musician Björn Andrésen, who gained worldwide fame for his role as a young Polish aristocrat in Luchino Visconti's film "Death in Venice," has died at the age of 70. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dagens Nyheter and Hollywood Reporter.

Actor and musician from Sweden, Björn Andrésen, who became famous at the age of 15 for his role in Luchino Visconti's film "Death in Venice" (released in 1971), has died. Andrésen was 70 years old and passed away on Saturday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. The actor's death was announced by Swedish directors Kristian Petri and Kristina Lindström, who made the documentary film "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World" (2021) about Björn Andrésen's life.

Andrésen was born in Stockholm in 1955. The boy experienced a difficult childhood marked by the tragedy of losing his mother – the woman committed suicide when her son was only 10 years old. Andrésen was raised by his grandmother, who played a significant role in encouraging the young man to enter the world of cinema and modeling.

Andrésen gained popularity thanks to his role in the Italian film by the "father of Italian neorealism," director Luchino Visconti, "Death in Venice." Visconti, as is also known, called Andrésen "the most beautiful boy of the 20th century."

However, Andrésen's subsequent acting career did not go well, and Björn later explained that he would have preferred a different life.

The actor noted that his consent to participate in the film "Death in Venice" was not purely his choice; the film "chose him." Interestingly, Visconti once uttered similar words – perhaps the famous master put a different, "almost opposite meaning" into it, film critics speculate.

Andrésen continued to act in the following decades: he starred in over 30 Swedish films and TV series. At the same time, music became the Swede's true passion. He realized his piano playing abilities, and this, according to Andrésen, created the balance he did not find in the world of cinema.

