Andriy "Diezel" Yatsenko died of heart failure, farewell to be held on October 23 - Green Grey

Andriy Yatsenko, founder and frontman of the band Green Grey, died of heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease. The farewell ceremony for the musician will take place on October 23, UNN reports with reference to a post on the band's official Facebook page.

Hello everyone, this is Green Grey (Official)! This is how Diezel always started when he was with us. But, unfortunately, fate takes the best... This is the official and last message... Andriy Diezel Yatsenko passed away on October 20, 2025, due to heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease, his heart stopped beating at 9 AM - stated in the message on the band's official page.

It is reported that the founder of the Green Grey band remained in the hearts of an entire generation that grew up on his energy, giving creative life to many young stars.

The farewell ceremony for Andriy will take place at the "House of Cinema" of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, Saksahanskoho Street, 6, Kyiv, on October 23, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Earlier, social media reported that the leader of the Green Grey band, Andriy Yatsenko, had died. A photo with a black ribbon appeared on the artist's official page.