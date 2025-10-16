Star of the series "Magnificent Century" dies: details known

Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu, a renowned theater and television actor, has passed away in Turkey at the age of 90. Ukrainian viewers remember him for his role as Piri Mehmed Pasha in the series "Magnificent Century." His son, Mehmet Güzelbeyoğlu, announced the artist's death, UNN reports, citing Haberler.

Details

This morning, at the age of 90, the star of Turkish television and theater, Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu, passed away, the publication writes. As stated, the actor's death was announced by his son, Mehmet Güzelbeyoğlu. There has been no official statement regarding the artist's funeral program yet.

In Turkey, he gained popularity for his role as Memik Dede in the series "Yabancı Damat," and also left an unforgettable impression through his participation in such iconic projects as "Bizimkiler," "Doksanlar," "Canım Ailem," and "Muhteşem Yüzyıl." Ukrainian viewers remembered him, in particular, for his role as Piri Mehmed Pasha in the series "Magnificent Century," which became a cult classic.

