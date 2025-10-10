84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters

One of the most influential American women of the 20th century shared her latest selfie, giving a wonderful response to online comments about whether she was tired of "face maintenance." This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six and People.

Details

American businesswoman Martha Stewart is known for transforming her small catering business into a giant enterprise and becoming the first woman in the US to earn a billion dollars through her own work.

Recently, the 84-year-old socialite teamed up with celebrity stylist Chris Appleton for a stunning "Hollywood glam" transformation, writes Page Six.

We came to Los Angeles for work and stopped by Sunset and Doheny to see my billboard for @elmbiosciences, my new skincare line with @drbhanusali. I was so happy to see it live!!!! The wind was blowing, and @daisybeautytoye shot this while standing in the middle of traffic - Stewart shared in the caption to the photo on Instagram.

The 84-year-old diva posed for a selfie with Appleton, who works with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian. The look was created by makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toy.

Stewart's style features blonde hair styled in classic soft Hollywood curls and stunning pink makeup with carefully sculpted brows.

Addition

The look stirred up the internet, but commentators also appeared, for whom this was an opportunity to express their doubts.

Martha, aren't you tired of serving face all day every day?! - one of them asked.

Stewart responded to the comment, writing: "No, life is short!!!"

