Quran burner shot dead in Stockholm during TikTok broadcast

Quran burner Salvan Momika was killed on Wednesday evening during a live broadcast on TikTok from an apartment in the Swedish city of Södertälje.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Sveriges Television.

Details

Salvan Momika, 38, who had previously burned Korans, was shot dead last night in the town of Södertälje, south of Stockholm.

The man was found shot dead at the scene of the crime in his apartment and taken to hospital - said Daniel Wikdahl, spokesman for the Stockholm Regional Police, in an interview with SVT Nyheter.

The police confirmed that the man died with a gunshot wound.

The Swedish police did not name the man, but several Swedish media outlets learned that he was Salvan Momika.

For reference

Momika became known when in 2023 he burned a Quran in several parts of Sweden, including Malmö. For this, he was accused of inciting racial hatred.

Salwan Momika is originally from Iraq and grew up Catholic. During the persecution of Christians by the Islamic State in the late 00s, he was a security guard for the pro-Christian Assyrian Patriotic Party in the city of Mosul.

After a dispute with the leader of his group, Salwan Momika fled to Germany in 2017. He later moved to Sweden, where he received a temporary residence permit in 2021. At the beginning of his life in this country, he was convicted of threatening a man with a knife.