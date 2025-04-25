A new strain of monkeypox has been discovered: the first cases have already been registered in Europe

A new strain of monkeypox (Mpox) is spreading in some African countries, particularly Congo. The first cases of the disease have also been registered in Europe. Most of them were recorded among people who traveled to parts of Africa where outbreaks of smallpox are ongoing. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Since the emergence of a new strain of smallpox in Congo in 2023, it has already managed to infect thousands of people in Central Africa.

There are two subtypes of the mpox virus.

The first is Clade II, which is endemic to West Africa and caused a global outbreak in 2022. It continues to spread there, but at a slower rate.

The second – Clade I is endemic to Central Africa and causes more serious diseases. The risk of death from it is higher.

A subgroup of the most dangerous strain, known as Clade Ib, was identified in Congo in September 2023 and has since spread widely in the region, including Burundi and Uganda.

How Mpox Spreads Mpox spreads through close "skin-to-skin" contact and can cause rash, headache, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and respiratory symptoms.

Outside of Africa, the new strain has been detected in six European countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Little is known about the spread of the new Clade Ib strain. However, it is assumed that it spreads more easily and causes more diseases among children.

Where the new Mpox strain has been detected in Europe so farSweden

In August 2024, Sweden became the first country outside of Africa to report a case of the new Mpox strain. According to Swedish health authorities, the patient sought medical attention in Stockholm after being infected in a part of Africa where type Ib smallpox is spreading. This remains the only case in the country.

Switzerland

According to the publication, the strain was diagnosed in a person who returned to Switzerland in April. This was the first case of mpox Clade Ib disease in the country.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the patient was in Uganda, where the number of Clade I cases is increasing.

The Swiss Department of Health reported that the patient is in isolation and poses no risk to others. However, the department recommends that anyone who suspects they have smallpox should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Great Britain

The first cases in the UK were recorded in October 2024, when a person fell ill after returning from African countries where the strain circulates, and then spread smallpox to three members of his family.

Most of the 11 Mpox clade Ib cases in the UK were related to travel. But the latest infection, which was recorded in April, was detected in a person who had not traveled for a long time and had no connections with people with this strain - the publication conveys the message of the UK Health Security Agency.

The agency also reported that the risk of disease to the population in the country remains low.

Germany

Germany reported eight cases of Clade Ib smallpox infection. According to the ECDC, the first case was recorded there in October 2024, and the last one was in February 2025 and was related to travel to an area affected by the disease. The virus has not spread in the country, as the publication notes.

Belgium

Belgium has detected five cases. The first case was in December last year, again in a person who had recently traveled abroad. She later infected her child. Three more cases were recorded in January and February.

France

The publication notes that French health authorities reported cases of the disease in January 2025. A person from the Brittany region contracted smallpox after close contact with two people who arrived from Central Africa. Another case was registered in February, the ECDC reports.

Vaccinations in Ukraine: an immunologist tells whether there are enough vaccines and what else should be on the calendar