A new strain of monkeypox has been discovered: the first cases have already been registered in Europe

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10681 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17584 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24114 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31364 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64761 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54909 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89195 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85725 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97615 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181075 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
32%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 42771 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 36942 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 15377 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 19967 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 7758 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64761 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 122727 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 288516 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 178327 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 223392 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37119 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37118 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 44561 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76078 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105316 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

A new strain of monkeypox has been discovered: the first cases have already been registered in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

Cases of a new, more dangerous strain of monkeypox, Clade I, common in Africa, have been recorded in Europe. Cases have been detected in a number of countries, including Great Britain, Germany and France.

A new strain of monkeypox has been discovered: the first cases have already been registered in Europe

A new strain of monkeypox (Mpox) is spreading in some African countries, particularly Congo. The first cases of the disease have also been registered in Europe. Most of them were recorded among people who traveled to parts of Africa where outbreaks of smallpox are ongoing. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Since the emergence of a new strain of smallpox in Congo in 2023, it has already managed to infect thousands of people in Central Africa.

There are two subtypes of the mpox virus.

The first is Clade II, which is endemic to West Africa and caused a global outbreak in 2022. It continues to spread there, but at a slower rate.

The second – Clade I is endemic to Central Africa and causes more serious diseases. The risk of death from it is higher.

A subgroup of the most dangerous strain, known as Clade Ib, was identified in Congo in September 2023 and has since spread widely in the region, including Burundi and Uganda.

How Mpox Spreads Mpox spreads through close "skin-to-skin" contact and can cause rash, headache, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and respiratory symptoms.

Outside of Africa, the new strain has been detected in six European countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Little is known about the spread of the new Clade Ib strain. However, it is assumed that it spreads more easily and causes more diseases among children.

Where the new Mpox strain has been detected in Europe so farSweden

In August 2024, Sweden became the first country outside of Africa to report a case of the new Mpox strain. According to Swedish health authorities, the patient sought medical attention in Stockholm after being infected in a part of Africa where type Ib smallpox is spreading. This remains the only case in the country.

Switzerland

According to the publication, the strain was diagnosed in a person who returned to Switzerland in April. This was the first case of mpox Clade Ib disease in the country.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the patient was in Uganda, where the number of Clade I cases is increasing.

The Swiss Department of Health reported that the patient is in isolation and poses no risk to others. However, the department recommends that anyone who suspects they have smallpox should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Great Britain

The first cases in the UK were recorded in October 2024, when a person fell ill after returning from African countries where the strain circulates, and then spread smallpox to three members of his family.

Most of the 11 Mpox clade Ib cases in the UK were related to travel. But the latest infection, which was recorded in April, was detected in a person who had not traveled for a long time and had no connections with people with this strain

- the publication conveys the message of the UK Health Security Agency.

The agency also reported that the risk of disease to the population in the country remains low.

Germany

Germany reported eight cases of Clade Ib smallpox infection. According to the ECDC, the first case was recorded there in October 2024, and the last one was in February 2025 and was related to travel to an area affected by the disease. The virus has not spread in the country, as the publication notes.

Belgium

Belgium has detected five cases. The first case was in December last year, again in a person who had recently traveled abroad. She later infected her child. Three more cases were recorded in January and February.

France

The publication notes that French health authorities reported cases of the disease in January 2025. A person from the Brittany region contracted smallpox after close contact with two people who arrived from Central Africa. Another case was registered in February, the ECDC reports.  

Vaccinations in Ukraine: an immunologist tells whether there are enough vaccines and what else should be on the calendar16.01.25, 14:43 • 122254 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Switzerland
Brazil
India
Stockholm
Africa
Canada
France
Sweden
Belgium
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
China
United States
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$94,523.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.23
Золото
$3,303.66
Ethereum
$1,787.63