Vaccinations in Ukraine: an immunologist tells whether there are enough vaccines and what else should be on the calendar

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133893 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119914 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128919 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162228 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104249 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113824 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 57809 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118710 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 48801 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 62688 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162167 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157349 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175123 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118749 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139685 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131562 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149050 views
Vaccinations in Ukraine: an immunologist tells whether there are enough vaccines and what else should be on the calendar

Vaccinations in Ukraine: an immunologist tells whether there are enough vaccines and what else should be on the calendar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122166 views

Ukraine is fully provided with vaccines for 2025 thanks to the support of GAVI. Experts note that the country is lagging behind in terms of including new vaccines in the vaccination schedule, in particular against pneumococcal and rotavirus infections.

Ukrainian doctors are fully equipped with everything they need for 2025 to vaccinate the population according to the approved schedule, said Fedir Lapiy , head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization , to a UNN correspondent

According to him, Ukrainians should not worry that there may be a shortage of vaccines. Our country has enlisted the support of GAVI (the International Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization). The agreement was confirmed at the end of last year.  This will allow us not to spend a single penny from our budget on the purchase of vaccines, and will also allow us to receive them in full on time and without interruption.

 However, according to the doctor, Ukraine lags far behind other countries in terms of including new vaccines in the vaccination schedule. In particular, this applies to pneumococcal, rotavirus, meningococcal infections and chickenpox.

We now cover ten infectious diseases. In 2026, we hope that the eleventh disease caused by the human papillomavirus will be covered. We have fallen behind because there is no vaccine against pneumococcal infection, rotavirus infection in the vaccination calendar, which I would like to see, because our children are no worse than children in Germany or children in Africa. We have infections caused by these pathogens. And, of course, we can consider a vaccine against meningococcal infection, against chickenpox. But again, there must be a commitment, you need to understand whether we are financially able to do this, whether we are supported by the government, MPs

- said the head of the National Technical Research Institute.” 

However, Mr. Lapiy added that it is not necessary to put everything on the state itself, as it is often the distributors who are to blame.

Here, the only function of the state is to create the rules by which the vaccine is imported into Ukraine, the rules by which it is registered in Ukraine. Then, after it is imported into Ukraine,  the distributor gives permission to use it. If we talk about the chickenpox vaccine, this is a question for the distributor.

The Ministry is working on this. Therefore, doctors assure that all the shortcomings of vaccination should be eliminated in the near future.  

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

SocietyHealth
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

