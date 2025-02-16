Zelensky: Russia launched more than 1,200 bombs in Ukraine in a week

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23578 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64958 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88833 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109913 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101696 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116786 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155272 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100089 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69242 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39207 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120251 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155272 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145765 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178025 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63216 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100343 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134892 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136797 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164959 views
Zelensky: Russia launched more than 1,200 bombs in Ukraine in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40118 views

Over the past week, Russia has fired 1,220 bombs, 850 drones, and 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and international support to defend against Russian aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past week, the Russian army has carried out massive attacks on Ukrainian territory, using almost 1,220 air bombs. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"This week, almost 1,220 air bombs, more than 850 attack drones and more than 40 missiles of various types were launched by the Russians against our people. Ukraine is defending itself, we are standing and fighting thanks to the courage of our soldiers and the support of our partners, but we need more air defense to protect people's lives," Zelensky said.

According to the Head of State, the war is a necessity for Russia.

Russia, in its current state, needs a war to maintain power, and it confirms its desire to continue fighting by shelling Ukraine on a daily basis

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that Europe and the world must be more protected from and prepared for such evil. For this, he said, a common strong foreign policy and increased pressure on Putin, who started the war and is now trying to scale it around the world, are needed.

He also expressed his belief that together with Europe, the United States and all international partners, Ukraine is able to end this war with a just and lasting peace.

Recall

Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss the priority of supporting Ukraine in Stockholm's foreign policy, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and strengthening defense cooperation.

US asks Europe to prepare a list of weapons, military and security measures for Ukraine16.02.25, 07:36 • 54833 views

Yulia Havryliuk

War
stockholmStockholm
swedenSweden
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

