Zelensky: Russia launched more than 1,200 bombs in Ukraine in a week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past week, the Russian army has carried out massive attacks on Ukrainian territory, using almost 1,220 air bombs. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"This week, almost 1,220 air bombs, more than 850 attack drones and more than 40 missiles of various types were launched by the Russians against our people. Ukraine is defending itself, we are standing and fighting thanks to the courage of our soldiers and the support of our partners, but we need more air defense to protect people's lives," Zelensky said.

According to the Head of State, the war is a necessity for Russia.

Russia, in its current state, needs a war to maintain power, and it confirms its desire to continue fighting by shelling Ukraine on a daily basis - Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that Europe and the world must be more protected from and prepared for such evil. For this, he said, a common strong foreign policy and increased pressure on Putin, who started the war and is now trying to scale it around the world, are needed.

He also expressed his belief that together with Europe, the United States and all international partners, Ukraine is able to end this war with a just and lasting peace.

