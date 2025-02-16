uken
US asks Europe to prepare a list of weapons, military and security measures for Ukraine

US asks Europe to prepare a list of weapons, military and security measures for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54833 views

The US has sent European countries a request for detailed proposals for weapons and troops for Ukraine. The State Department wants to determine Europe's readiness to defend Kyiv after a peaceful settlement.

The United States has called on European countries to provide detailed proposals for weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures that they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to undisclosed sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the request was sent by anonymous sources this week. This happened when European leaders demanded to take part in Donald Trump's talks with Vladimir Putin, which he announced on February 12. The United States wants to know what military equipment and troops European countries are willing to provide, as well as what guarantees they can offer Ukraine.

This (document) is the way we guarantee our participation

- said one of the officials.

The US request came ahead of a tour of European capitals by Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, which will begin next week in Brussels. In his comments, Kellogg said that Europe will not be "directly involved in negotiations" to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be taken into account.

The post says that French President Emmanuel Macron has invited elected European leaders to a summit in Paris on Monday, February 17, to discuss how Europe can increase support for Ukraine, prompted by this week's remarks by US officials on the peace process.

In a questionnaire sent to governments by the US State Department, Washington intends to determine Europe's readiness to defend Kyiv after a peaceful settlement and the price it is willing to pay in exchange for participation in negotiations with Moscow.

The State Department has requested information about the military equipment that European capitals can provide, as well as the number of brigades they are willing to deploy, officials said.

I haven't seen the questionnaire myself, but I fully understand that it would help focus the conversation

-  said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He added that, despite the US request, European countries should clearly define how they can step up their efforts.

I hear European countries complaining that they did not immediately find a place at the table. My argument is this: first get organized together, discuss and think about what Europe's contribution can be

-  emphasized the NATO Secretary General.

According to one source, progress in the talks will depend on further contact between Trump and Putin. European countries are trying to define their role in the process, although their actual involvement remains in question.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that it is necessary to significantly increase defense spending by the alliance's member states. The United States calls for a rebalancing of spending, as it currently accounts for more than 50% of NATO's GDP.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Contact us about advertising