French Foreign Minister: Europe will have to make difficult decisions to ensure security

Europe needs to prepare for difficult challenges and make difficult decisions to ensure security in the face of modern challenges. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

We will have to face hard days, make difficult decisions, and even make sacrifices we have never expected to ensure this security - said Barro.

"We have to understand that the time of the peace dividend is over. We have to explain this to the population, explain that sacrifices are necessary, and efforts are needed to ensure our security. We have talked here about innovative approaches to financing. It will be necessary, but it will not allow us to solve all the issues that we have to solve to reflect the existing challenges," he added.