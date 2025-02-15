Burbank: “There will be no lasting peace if this peace is not agreed upon by Europe”

Europe should be actively involved in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock during her speech at the Munich Security Conference, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

“There will be no lasting peace if this peace is not agreed upon by Europe. We listened to the speech yesterday on this stage. I want to make it clear, this is the moment of truth. Everyone in the world has to decide which side they are on: the side of the free world, or the side of those who are fighting the free world,” Burbank said.

“We are on the side of the free, I speak on behalf of my country. Our generation is lucky. The United States, the United Kingdom, and France brought democracy to my country. It is a sustainable democracy that is able to defend itself. If it is resistant to external influences, it can defend itself. I can argue with yesterday's speech (by Vance - ed.) that our biggest enemy is Putin's Russia, because it has declared war on the European world, on democracy,” she added.

