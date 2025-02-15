Kellogg on peace negotiations in Ukraine: should be without large group discussion

U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg stated that the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine do not involve broad involvement of European countries. He said this during the Munich Security Conference, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"If we look at the negotiations, we will take into account the interests of our allies, but we need it to be clean, to be effective, everything to be at hand. So we don't want a big group discussion.

That's why we need to define our language, but whether you will physically sit at the table or your interests will be taken into account? These are different things. Of course, they will be taken into account," Kellogg said.

Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define “red lines” and discuss it with Ukraine

"But we're trying to do it quickly," he added.

Kellogg also pointed out that Trump wants this war to end once and for all and for Ukraine to become sovereign.

"Security guarantees, when we say, we have to understand that we are signing up for these security guarantees. This is already an obligation... When we get to this, we need to make sure that these obligations are on your shoulders when we give guarantees. This is also a challenge," Kellogg explained.

The special representative also emphasized that he trusts Trump and believes he is capable of achieving a result.

Europe needs its own security and Ukraine plan - Tusk

"There is a person I have great faith in. That is President Trump. He said he's working on it, he'll do it.

Russia in the past has never violated what he considered a red line... What I want to tell the world - be careful when you go against Trump. You have to understand the consequences when you're dealing with a president like Trump," Kellogg concluded.