Europe needs its own security and Ukraine plan - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated the need to create a European action plan regarding Ukraine and its own security, emphasizing that without it, the future of Europe will be decided by other global players, writes UNN.

Details

"Europe urgently needs its own action plan regarding Ukraine and our security, otherwise our future will be decided by other global players. Not necessarily in accordance with our own interests. This plan needs to be prepared now. Time cannot be wasted", wrote Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X.

Supplement

On February 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Trump has a plan to end the war.

After that, Zelenskyy stated that he does not see that there is a ready-made plan in the U.S.

On February 15, the President stated that Ukraine is preparing its own vision of security guarantees, which it will share with the U.S., and hopes that America will share its view.