Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define “red lines” and discuss it with Ukraine

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1912 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45645 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105038 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116904 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100943 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113056 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152980 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109743 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85109 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52040 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38578 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116913 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152987 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143672 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176023 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79888 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134120 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136026 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164300 views
Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define “red lines” and discuss it with Ukraine

Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define “red lines” and discuss it with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23564 views

Petro Pavlo has said that Europe needs to define its position and “red lines” for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kiev, the European position will have to be coordinated with US allies.

Europe needs to define its position on the negotiations, its "red lines" and discuss this with Ukraine. After that, the European position will need to be coordinated with American allies. Czech President Petr Pavel said this at the Munich conference, UNN reports.

It was a cold shower for many...We can do a lot on our own, with or without U.S. allies. As far as Ukraine is concerned, I have always been in favor of a common approach with the U.S., but if the proposed solution for Ukraine differs from our vision, we should be proactive in this case. On our side, we should first of all define our position, what our "red lines" are, and discuss all this with Ukraine

- Pavel said.

Ot noted that when the Jewish position will be clarified it will be necessary to coordinate it with American allies emphasizing that if Europe should take more responsibility for Ukraine, Europe should then come to the negotiating table.

"Otherwise it is reminiscent of the Munich conspiracy. When they agreed on the fate of the country without asking it," Pavel noted.

Scholz said under what conditions Putin might be willing to compromise15.02.2025, 12:14 • 28786 views

Supplement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that there can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, Germany will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
munichMunich
czech-republicCzech Republic
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising