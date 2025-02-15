Europe needs to define its position on the negotiations, its "red lines" and discuss this with Ukraine. After that, the European position will need to be coordinated with American allies. Czech President Petr Pavel said this at the Munich conference, UNN reports.

It was a cold shower for many...We can do a lot on our own, with or without U.S. allies. As far as Ukraine is concerned, I have always been in favor of a common approach with the U.S., but if the proposed solution for Ukraine differs from our vision, we should be proactive in this case. On our side, we should first of all define our position, what our "red lines" are, and discuss all this with Ukraine - Pavel said.

Ot noted that when the Jewish position will be clarified it will be necessary to coordinate it with American allies emphasizing that if Europe should take more responsibility for Ukraine, Europe should then come to the negotiating table.

"Otherwise it is reminiscent of the Munich conspiracy. When they agreed on the fate of the country without asking it," Pavel noted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that there can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, Germany will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine.