In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 15 31 July 2025

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to 15, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Information has been received about the 15th fatality. Unfortunately, the worst forecasts regarding the number of people who may be under the rubble are being confirmed. - Tkachenko reported.

According to him, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation

According to the State Emergency Service, 145 people were injured as a result of the attack, including 14 children.