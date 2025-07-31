August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation

In the capital, August 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events canceled. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow, August 1, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital - Klitschko emphasized.

Additionally

On this day, state flags will be lowered on all communal buildings in Kyiv. The city authorities also recommend that all state institutions and private companies do the same. In addition, on August 1, all entertainment events are prohibited in the city. The restrictions apply to both public events and entertainment programs.

Recall

On July 30, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 11 people are already known to have died, and 93 people were injured, including 11 children. Rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing.