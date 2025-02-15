Scholz said under what conditions Putin might be willing to compromise

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14399 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55437 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79533 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116749 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154041 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92826 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60748 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29544 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90897 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51599 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154041 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144603 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176903 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90943 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134523 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136436 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164647 views
Scholz said under what conditions Putin might be willing to compromise

Scholz said under what conditions Putin might be willing to compromise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28787 views

The German chancellor said that Putin could compromise only with the united support of the USA and Europe for Ukraine. Post-war Ukraine must have a strong army to prevent new aggression.

It is very important to send a message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the US and Europe are ready to support Ukraine. This is the only way Putin might compromise. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich conference, reports UNN.

Scholz commented on the U.S. position that Europe's role should be greater than its regarding the war in Ukraine.

Asked if the U.S. were to withdraw from the process, would Germany and Europe have a desire to increase influence, Scholz said, “I don't understand why the U.S. presidential administration has gone in this direction. We hear different words, we hear that they will continue to support Ukraine. I was in talks with Trump when we discussed the situation in Ukraine. You should all know that it is very important to pass these words to Putin, that we are united, that we are all ready to support Ukraine. This is the only way he might compromise.

Scholz said that this message to Putin is the common support of Ukraine, both the United States and Europe, and also the need to work out the conditions for a just peace.

Post-war Ukraine will have a very strong Armed Forces. But this leads to the next question. What guarantees do we get from Russia that the war will not start again? The guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army, which would exceed their economic power, which could withstand the post-war period. That's a task that will fall to Ukraine's partners, the international community

- Scholz said.

Rubio assures Ukraine of US support14.02.2025, 03:38 • 106851 view

He said that Ukraine now has an Armed Forces of 1 million servicemen.

“It's a well-equipped army, of course you could do better, but they are reasonably well equipped by Western standards,” the chancellor said.

Scholz stated that there can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, Germany will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

