Scholz said under what conditions Putin might be willing to compromise

It is very important to send a message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the US and Europe are ready to support Ukraine. This is the only way Putin might compromise. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich conference, reports UNN.

Scholz commented on the U.S. position that Europe's role should be greater than its regarding the war in Ukraine.

Asked if the U.S. were to withdraw from the process, would Germany and Europe have a desire to increase influence, Scholz said, “I don't understand why the U.S. presidential administration has gone in this direction. We hear different words, we hear that they will continue to support Ukraine. I was in talks with Trump when we discussed the situation in Ukraine. You should all know that it is very important to pass these words to Putin, that we are united, that we are all ready to support Ukraine. This is the only way he might compromise.

Scholz said that this message to Putin is the common support of Ukraine, both the United States and Europe, and also the need to work out the conditions for a just peace.

Post-war Ukraine will have a very strong Armed Forces. But this leads to the next question. What guarantees do we get from Russia that the war will not start again? The guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army, which would exceed their economic power, which could withstand the post-war period. That's a task that will fall to Ukraine's partners, the international community - Scholz said.

Rubio assures Ukraine of US support

He said that Ukraine now has an Armed Forces of 1 million servicemen.

“It's a well-equipped army, of course you could do better, but they are reasonably well equipped by Western standards,” the chancellor said.

Supplement

Scholz stated that there can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, Germany will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine.