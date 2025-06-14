Trump Declared Over $600 Million in Income From Cryptocurrency and Business - Reuters

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 14, 03:30 AM • 12573 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 28739 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 35110 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 78113 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 65180 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 57241 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 58750 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72778 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78579 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96779 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
6m/s
58%
750mm
Popular news
An explosion rocked Tehran airport: Media reports large-scale fire June 14, 01:19 AM • 11067 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires, damage to infrastructure and cars June 14, 02:55 AM • 5626 views
"Israel is at war": Ambassador to the United States speaks about the consequences of Iranian missile strikesJune 14, 03:18 AM • 4326 views
The US refuses to lower the price ceiling on Russian oil within the G7 - BloombergJune 14, 04:28 AM • 11174 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging 07:09 AM • 6252 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging 07:09 AM • 6424 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 85200 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 150438 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 157508 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 170932 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 78113 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 43753 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 93856 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 74229 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 139137 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

Trump Declared Over $600 Million in Income From Cryptocurrency and Business - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

Donald Trump released a financial report indicating over $600 million in income from cryptocurrencies, golf clubs, and other businesses. He also received millions from the sale of Bibles.

Trump Declared Over $600 Million in Income From Cryptocurrency and Business - Reuters

US President Donald Trump has released his financial statement. According to the document, he received over $600 million in income from cryptocurrencies, golf clubs, licensing and other businesses. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The financial declaration was signed on June 13 and did not contain information about the period it covers. At the same time, some data in the declaration suggest that it was until the end of December 2024, which excludes most of the money raised by the Trump family's cryptocurrency ventures.

According to the publication's calculations, Trump declared assets worth at least $1.6 billion in total.

He previously stated that he had transferred his businesses to a trust managed by his children, but the published data indicate that income from these sources still goes to the president, which has led to accusations of conflicts of interest.

Some of Trump's businesses in areas such as cryptocurrency are benefiting from changes in US policy under his leadership and have become a source of criticism, Reuters writes.

One meme coin issued by the president earlier this year - $TRUMP brought in approximately $320 million in commissions, although it is not publicly known how this amount was distributed between the Trump-controlled organization and its partners.

The feud between Trump and Musk caused Tesla's stock to crash, with a market value drop of $150 billion. 06.06.25, 09:15 • 3706 views

In addition to the meme coin commissions, the Trump family earned more than $400 million from World Liberty Financial, a decentralized financial company. In his declarations, Trump indicated $57.35 million from the sale of World Liberty tokens.

The American president's fortune also includes a significant stake in Trump Media&Technology Group (DJT.O), which owns the Truth Social social network, the report said.

In addition to assets and income from his business projects, Trump declared at least $12 million in income in the form of interest and dividends from passive investments totaling at least $211 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Trump's three golf resorts in Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach, and a private members' club in Mar-a-Lago, brought Trump at least another $217.7 million in income. Trump National Doral, a large golf center in the Miami area, was the Trump family's largest source of income - $110.4 million.

Trump also received royalties from various deals - $1.3 million from Greenwood Bible, the "only Bible officially endorsed by Lee Greenwood and President Trump", and $2.8 million from Trump Watches, $2.5 million from Trump Sneakers and Fragrances.

According to Reuters, the declaration often only indicates ranges of asset and income values, and the lower limit was used for calculations, so the real value of Trump's assets and income is most likely even higher.

Trump changed his approach to deportations: raids on farms, hotels and restaurants have been stopped - NYT14.06.25, 10:18 • 2296 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Truth Social
Reuters
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9