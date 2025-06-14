Trump changed his approach to deportations: raids on farms, hotels and restaurants have been stopped - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has changed the direction of its policy of mass deportations and ordered a halt to raids and arrests at agricultural enterprises, in the hotel and restaurant sector and in the food industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

It is noted that this decision indicates that Trump's tough immigration policy has begun to harm those industries and voters whose support he does not want to lose - primarily farmers and business owners in the service sector.

The new directives came after protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids, including on farms.

This week, Trump admitted that his harsh actions are hurting American farmers and the hotel and restaurant business.

In an official letter sent out on Thursday, June 12, by a senior official of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), Tatum King, it was indicated to suspend all operations in workplaces in agriculture, including meat processing plants, in restaurants and hotels. At the same time, investigations into human trafficking, money laundering or drug trafficking in these industries remain permitted. However, agents should no longer detain people who are simply in the United States without documents but have no criminal record.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the changes. Its spokeswoman, Trisha McLaughlin, stressed that efforts will now focus on detaining the "most dangerous" illegal migrants with criminal records.

Although Trump previously promised to deport all migrants without legal status, the administration's latest actions indicate a shift in priorities. On social media, Trump wrote that farmers and hoteliers are complaining about the loss of reliable workers who are difficult to replace.

According to sources in the White House, the president made this decision after Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins brought to his attention the concerns of farmers about ICE's actions. Trump was also influenced by the concerns of some Republicans from rural states who believe that immigration policy is hitting the agricultural sector.

However, the new directives on the suspension of operations came as a surprise to ICE agents. One official noted that employees do not yet know how to implement the new policy without a clear signal from the White House.

In his letter, King directly acknowledged that ICE will lose many potential arrest targets due to the new restrictions.

What is known about migrant protests in Los Angeles

The Washington Post reported that protests took place in Los Angeles on the evening of June 6 due to large-scale raids by the ICE immigration service.

Angelica Salas, director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said at a press conference on Friday that seven raids had been carried out across the city, including at two Home Depot stores, a donut shop and a wholesale clothing seller.

She said her organization confirmed that more than 45 people were detained during these operations, which she called "random searches" that appeared to be conducted without a warrant.

Trump's policy on migrants

In January, the Trump administration canceled entry permits to the United States for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans.

Among those affected are assistants to American soldiers and relatives of active US soldiers.

In addition, the US has already warned immigrants that parents of children born in the United States do not have "immunity" from deportation.

At the end of May, the US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to terminate the CHNV program, which protected more than 500,000 migrants. This decision threatens deportation for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Trump administration planned to move thousands of illegal migrants, including citizens of Ukraine and other allied countries, to the military base in Guantanamo Bay to unload overcrowded centers.