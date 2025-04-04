$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12250 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21419 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60474 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206634 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118774 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385526 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243862 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306407 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 386 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11881 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40750 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54878 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Haiti

Country in the Caribbean
News by theme

Trump canceled legal status for 530,000 migrants

The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.

News of the World • March 22, 12:05 PM • 30031 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

UN: One million Haitians displaced by 'wave of extreme violence'

UN agencies report a critical situation in Haiti due to gang violence. Over the year, 5,600 deaths and more than a million internally displaced persons were recorded.

News of the World • February 26, 07:35 AM • 22805 views

Armed gangs attack Haiti's capital again, killing dozens

Armed gangs carried out a large-scale attack on the Delmas neighborhood in the capital of Haiti, killing about 30 civilians. The attackers burned houses and committed violence, forcing local residents to flee.

News of the World • February 26, 01:30 AM • 25853 views

US suspends consideration of immigration applications from Ukrainians allowed to enter under Biden-era programs - report

The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.

Society • February 19, 07:27 AM • 55377 views

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US

Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.

News of the World • February 1, 07:13 PM • 39605 views

Trump administration plans to revoke legal status of migrants admitted under Biden

The Trump administration is preparing to end the Biden program, which has allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. The “password” for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is planned to be canceled.

News of the World • February 1, 08:05 AM • 35038 views

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.

Politics • January 25, 08:53 AM • 60074 views

Armed gang attacks an armored van of the US Embassy in Haiti

In Port-au-Prince, a gang fired at an armored van of the US Embassy with high-powered rifles. The attack wounded a diplomatic staff member who works as a gardener.

News of the World • January 21, 01:36 AM • 32241 views

Four people are killed and 26 injured in the explosion of the Eni oil depot in Florence

An explosion occurred at an ENI fuel storage facility near Florence, killing 4 people and injuring 26. Due to the high column of smoke, local authorities urged residents to keep windows closed within a 5 km radius.

News of the World • December 10, 11:28 AM • 16063 views

Haiti massacre: more than 100 people killed over witchcraft charges

In Haiti, a gang killed at least 110 people after a voodoo priest accused locals of witchcraft. The victims of the attack were mostly elderly people who were killed with machetes.

News of the World • December 9, 02:55 AM • 19059 views

Idiots: a scandal erupts between France and Haiti over Macron

The French president criticized Haiti's decision to dismiss the prime minister and blamed local authorities. Haiti summoned the French ambassador to protest Macron's unfriendly remarks.

Society • November 23, 03:07 AM • 64656 views

Blinken goes to Italy for G7 meeting: what will world leaders discuss?

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy on November 23-27 to participate in the G7 ministerial meeting. He will also meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss international issues.

News of the World • November 22, 07:27 PM • 24675 views

Violence in Haiti: about 150 people have already died

About 150 people have been killed in a new wave of violence between gangs and police in Haiti. The UN calls for an end to the violence, and Médecins Sans Frontières suspends its work after an attack on its staff.

News of the World • November 20, 10:29 PM • 16921 views

Pluto enters Aquarius for the first time in over 200 years: what it means

A once-in-a-two-century astrological event - Pluto has entered the constellation Aquarius. Astrologers predict a period of global transformation and new opportunities until 2043.

Society • November 20, 07:45 AM • 108159 views

U.S. bans civilian flights to Haiti after plane is shot down

The FAA has banned all civilian flights to Haiti for 30 days after a Spirit Airlines plane was shot down near Port-au-Prince. Restrictions were imposed on flights below 3 km, and one crew member was slightly injured.

News of the World • November 13, 03:19 AM • 21218 views

Haiti's main airport closed due to a surge in banditry

Port-au-Prince International Airport was closed after gunmen opened fire on a Spirit Airlines passenger plane. A flight attendant was injured in the attack, and the plane made an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic.

News of the World • November 12, 03:16 AM • 34318 views

Armed gang kills at least 70 people, including children, in Haiti

In Haiti, the “Gran Grif” gang shot at residents of the city of Pontchartrain, killing at least 70 people, including children. More than 6,000 residents are trying to leave the city for fear of a repeat attack.

News of the World • October 5, 02:29 AM • 20017 views

Vance and Walz exchange accusations during the debate of the US vice presidential candidates

The debate heated presidential candidates Tim Walz and J. D. Vance continues in the United States. They are discussing the Middle East, climate change, immigration, and the economy.

News of the World • October 2, 02:53 AM • 40012 views

40 migrants die in a boat fire off the coast of Haiti

At least 40 migrants died after a boat fire off the northern coast of Haiti. The cause could be the lighting of candles during a ritual, which led to the ignition of barrels of gasoline.

News of the World • July 20, 06:51 AM • 21237 views