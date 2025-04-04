The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
UN agencies report a critical situation in Haiti due to gang violence. Over the year, 5,600 deaths and more than a million internally displaced persons were recorded.
Armed gangs carried out a large-scale attack on the Delmas neighborhood in the capital of Haiti, killing about 30 civilians. The attackers burned houses and committed violence, forcing local residents to flee.
The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.
Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.
The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.
In Port-au-Prince, a gang fired at an armored van of the US Embassy with high-powered rifles. The attack wounded a diplomatic staff member who works as a gardener.
An explosion occurred at an ENI fuel storage facility near Florence, killing 4 people and injuring 26. Due to the high column of smoke, local authorities urged residents to keep windows closed within a 5 km radius.
In Haiti, a gang killed at least 110 people after a voodoo priest accused locals of witchcraft. The victims of the attack were mostly elderly people who were killed with machetes.
The French president criticized Haiti's decision to dismiss the prime minister and blamed local authorities. Haiti summoned the French ambassador to protest Macron's unfriendly remarks.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy on November 23-27 to participate in the G7 ministerial meeting. He will also meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss international issues.
About 150 people have been killed in a new wave of violence between gangs and police in Haiti. The UN calls for an end to the violence, and Médecins Sans Frontières suspends its work after an attack on its staff.
A once-in-a-two-century astrological event - Pluto has entered the constellation Aquarius. Astrologers predict a period of global transformation and new opportunities until 2043.
The FAA has banned all civilian flights to Haiti for 30 days after a Spirit Airlines plane was shot down near Port-au-Prince. Restrictions were imposed on flights below 3 km, and one crew member was slightly injured.
Port-au-Prince International Airport was closed after gunmen opened fire on a Spirit Airlines passenger plane. A flight attendant was injured in the attack, and the plane made an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic.
In Haiti, the “Gran Grif” gang shot at residents of the city of Pontchartrain, killing at least 70 people, including children. More than 6,000 residents are trying to leave the city for fear of a repeat attack.
The debate heated presidential candidates Tim Walz and J. D. Vance continues in the United States. They are discussing the Middle East, climate change, immigration, and the economy.
At least 40 migrants died after a boat fire off the northern coast of Haiti. The cause could be the lighting of candles during a ritual, which led to the ignition of barrels of gasoline.