Trump administration plans to revoke legal status of migrants admitted under Biden

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40848 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74661 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103975 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125639 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102733 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103629 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113351 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116946 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99508 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114052 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 40826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163680 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153677 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6943 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13031 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114052 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138953 views
Trump administration plans to revoke legal status of migrants admitted under Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34646 views

The Trump administration is preparing to end the Biden program, which has allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. The “password” for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is planned to be canceled.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to revoke the legal status of many migrants who were allowed to legally come to the United States from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under former President Joe Biden. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the proposal of the US Department of Homeland Security would completely end the Biden administration's program, which allowed more than 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to fly to the United States if American sponsors agreed to help them financially.

Trump officials argued that the program, which was introduced under Biden, was an abuse of immigration “password,” a legal authority used to admit those in the sponsored initiative and allow them to apply for work permits.

“The Trump administration is revoking the 'password' for those who have been authorized to enter the United States under the CHNV policy and will begin deportation proceedings if they have not applied for or received another immigration benefit such as asylum, green card, or temporary protected status,” the publication writes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump saidthat he will order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migration center in Guantanamo Bay to house up to 30,000 migrants.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
haitiHaiti
cubaCuba
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
venezuelaVenezuela
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

