Trump administration plans to revoke legal status of migrants admitted under Biden

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to revoke the legal status of many migrants who were allowed to legally come to the United States from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under former President Joe Biden. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the proposal of the US Department of Homeland Security would completely end the Biden administration's program, which allowed more than 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to fly to the United States if American sponsors agreed to help them financially.

Trump officials argued that the program, which was introduced under Biden, was an abuse of immigration “password,” a legal authority used to admit those in the sponsored initiative and allow them to apply for work permits.

“The Trump administration is revoking the 'password' for those who have been authorized to enter the United States under the CHNV policy and will begin deportation proceedings if they have not applied for or received another immigration benefit such as asylum, green card, or temporary protected status,” the publication writes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump saidthat he will order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migration center in Guantanamo Bay to house up to 30,000 migrants.