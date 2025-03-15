Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16787 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107415 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169039 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343058 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173508 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144832 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124839 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108151 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38283 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85826 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23857 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11822 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20718 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16787 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85855 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107416 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160226 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20747 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23883 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38308 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47247 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135818 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22027 views

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering targeting citizens of 43 countries under a new ban on travel to the United States, which would be broader than the restrictions imposed during President Trump's first term, according to officials familiar with the matter, The News York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The draft list of recommendations, developed by diplomatic services and security officials, includes a "red" list of 11 countries whose citizens will be categorically prohibited from entering the United States. According to officials, these are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Draft list of proposed countries with travel bans

According to sources, the list was drawn up by the US State Department several weeks ago, and changes are likely to occur before it reaches the White House.

Officials in embassies and regional bureaus of the State Department, as well as security experts in other ministries and intelligence agencies, are reviewing the draft. They provide comments on whether the descriptions of shortcomings in certain countries are accurate, or whether there are political reasons (for example, to avoid the risk of disrupting cooperation from another priority) to revise the inclusion of some.

The draft proposal also included an "orange" list of 10 countries, travel from which would be restricted but not terminated. In such cases, wealthy business travelers may be allowed to enter, but not people traveling on immigration or tourist visas. Citizens from this list will also undergo a mandatory personal interview to obtain a visa. It included Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan.

As the publication writes, it is unclear whether people with valid visas will be exempt from the ban or whether their visas will be canceled. It is also unclear whether the administration intends to make exceptions for existing green card holders who have already been granted legal permanent residence.

"The proposal to sharply restrict, if not completely ban visitors from Russia, raises another question. While the Russian government has a reputation for being corrupt, Mr. Trump is trying to reorient US foreign policy in a more Russia-friendly direction," the publication notes.

The proposal also includes a draft "yellow" list of 22 countries that will be given 60 days to address identified deficiencies with the threat of being moved to one of the other lists if they do not comply.

Such issues may include failure to provide the United States with information about arriving travelers, allegedly inadequate security methods for issuing passports, or selling citizenship to people from banned countries, which could serve as a loophole around restrictions.

According to officials, this list includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

Trump asks the Supreme Court to partially allow the abolition of US citizenship by right of birth13.03.25, 22:55 • 18828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

