Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering targeting citizens of 43 countries under a new ban on travel to the United States, which would be broader than the restrictions imposed during President Trump's first term, according to officials familiar with the matter, The News York Times reports, UNN writes.
Details
The draft list of recommendations, developed by diplomatic services and security officials, includes a "red" list of 11 countries whose citizens will be categorically prohibited from entering the United States. According to officials, these are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.
Draft list of proposed countries with travel bans
According to sources, the list was drawn up by the US State Department several weeks ago, and changes are likely to occur before it reaches the White House.
Officials in embassies and regional bureaus of the State Department, as well as security experts in other ministries and intelligence agencies, are reviewing the draft. They provide comments on whether the descriptions of shortcomings in certain countries are accurate, or whether there are political reasons (for example, to avoid the risk of disrupting cooperation from another priority) to revise the inclusion of some.
The draft proposal also included an "orange" list of 10 countries, travel from which would be restricted but not terminated. In such cases, wealthy business travelers may be allowed to enter, but not people traveling on immigration or tourist visas. Citizens from this list will also undergo a mandatory personal interview to obtain a visa. It included Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan.
As the publication writes, it is unclear whether people with valid visas will be exempt from the ban or whether their visas will be canceled. It is also unclear whether the administration intends to make exceptions for existing green card holders who have already been granted legal permanent residence.
"The proposal to sharply restrict, if not completely ban visitors from Russia, raises another question. While the Russian government has a reputation for being corrupt, Mr. Trump is trying to reorient US foreign policy in a more Russia-friendly direction," the publication notes.
The proposal also includes a draft "yellow" list of 22 countries that will be given 60 days to address identified deficiencies with the threat of being moved to one of the other lists if they do not comply.
Such issues may include failure to provide the United States with information about arriving travelers, allegedly inadequate security methods for issuing passports, or selling citizenship to people from banned countries, which could serve as a loophole around restrictions.
According to officials, this list includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.
Trump asks the Supreme Court to partially allow the abolition of US citizenship by right of birth13.03.25, 22:55 • 18828 views