Trump asks the Supreme Court to partially allow the abolition of US citizenship by right of birth
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the partial implementation of a plan to abolish citizenship by birthright for children of immigrants and foreign tourists.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has appealed to the country's Supreme Court with a request to allow officials to begin partial implementation of the plan to abolish citizenship by birthright for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants and foreign tourists. This was reported by The Washington Post, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that in its request, the administration asked the judges to limit nationwide orders to individuals or states involved in the lawsuit until these cases reach the judicial system, or at least allow relevant institutions to begin developing plans and issuing public guidance.
The publication points out that judges in three states — Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington — have issued nationwide orders blocking Trump's decree, which, according to human rights activists and Democratic-led states, clearly contradicts the country's history and Constitution.
The decree, signed on the first day of Trump's return to the White House, is part of a broad administration offensive against illegal immigration. It orders the government to no longer recognize automatic citizenship for children of immigrant parents who are in the country without permission, provided that neither parent is a US citizen or a legal permanent resident
The authors clarify that the directive also prohibits automatic citizenship for children born to non-resident parents who are in the country on a temporary work, student, or tourist visa.
Recall
US President Donald Trump has announced that he will replace the visa program for foreign investors with a "golden card" for $5 million to obtain American citizenship. When asked by journalists whether Russian oligarchs could use this scheme, Trump answered in the affirmative.
