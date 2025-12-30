100 "Invincibility Carriages" have appeared in Ukraine: what they are equipped with and who can use them

Ukrzaliznytsia has prepared 100 "Invincibility Cars" in response to power outages across the country, which will act as temporary mobile heating points. As reported by UZ, each car can be used at the request of local authorities in Ukraine as a free mobile hub with constant autonomous power supply, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia, with the help of partners – All Hands & Hearts, World Central Kitchen, Hachiko Foundation, White Stork – has equipped 100 of its cars as temporary mobile heating, communication, and leisure points. The cars have a full heating system and are capable of maintaining a comfortable temperature in any weather conditions, are equipped with chargers from generators and portable power sources, microwaves for heating food and refrigerators for its temporary storage, as well as Starlink kits for uninterrupted communication.

This project is about unity and mutual assistance. The state, Ukrzaliznytsia, and international partners have united to support communities during power or heat outages due to enemy attacks. Our common resilience is made up of such practical solutions. – said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Using zero budget funds and cars from the "non-working fleet" – that is, cars that are currently not suitable for use as part of passenger trains – Ukrzaliznytsia united partners around the idea of creating fully autonomous heating points. Their advantage is that they can be quickly moved exactly where they are needed at a particular moment, strengthening local invincibility points – in particular, our railway stations.

In addition, the "Invincibility Cars" have an equipped children's compartment with play sets, books, educational materials, and a cartoon zone. And together with the Hachiko Foundation, separate compartments have been equipped for comfortable stays with pets and treats for each four-legged guest, UZ added.

Each of the 100 "Invincibility Cars" can be used at the request of local authorities in Ukraine as a free mobile hub with constant autonomous power supply.

