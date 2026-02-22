The number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv region has risen to 17, four of them children

As a result of the enemy's night attack on the Kyiv region, the number of injured has increased to 17, including four children. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

As of now, we have confirmed information about 17 injured, including four children. Currently, five people are in medical facilities — four adults and one child. Two adults are in serious condition, and two more are in moderate condition. The child is also in moderate condition and is receiving all necessary medical care. - Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, all emergency services are working on site. Rescuers, medics, police, utility workers, and energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack and help people.

Assistance for the victims has been organized. People are provided with hot meals and all necessary supplies. Charitable foundations "Rokada" and the Red Cross have joined the work. Hot food is also delivered by a kitchen train — a joint project of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. - Kalashnyk added.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reminded that this night the enemy carried out another massive missile and drone attack on peaceful settlements in the region. Destruction was recorded in Brovary, Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts. The Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv districts suffered the most damage.

In total, as a result of the attack, more than 100 homes in the region were damaged – these are private houses and apartments in multi-story buildings. But this number is not final, as applications from homeowners continue to come in. The degree of destruction varies – from completely destroyed to broken windows, damaged roofs and facades. Businesses, warehouses and office premises, garage cooperatives, and transport were also affected. - Kalashnyk noted.

In the Brovary district, garage boxes, administrative and warehouse buildings of enterprises, office premises, as well as cars and other equipment were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, three people were injured, including a child. Damage was recorded to a critical infrastructure object, enterprises, residential buildings (private and multi-story), educational institutions, cars, and railway infrastructure.

In the Boryspil district, one person was injured. Private houses, a farm, and cars were damaged. Also, a church was affected by the blast wave. This is further proof that nothing is sacred to Russian terrorists.

In the Bucha district, six people were injured, including three children. Apartment buildings and private houses, cars, as well as office and retail premises were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, seven people were injured, including one child. Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the enemy attack. Private houses and cars were damaged.

The enemy strikes peaceful cities and villages, people's homes, businesses, and infrastructure. But Kyiv region holds on. We are with every family that has suffered, and we will do everything to help people restore their homes. - Kalashnyk summarized.

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on February 22, consumers in six regions were de-energized. Emergency restoration work has begun, and outage schedules and consumption restrictions are in effect.

Earlier, as reported by UNN, 15 people were known to be injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the attack. The Fastiv district had the most casualties, with four children among the injured.