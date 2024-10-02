ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101575 views

Vance and Walz exchange accusations during the debate of the US vice presidential candidates

Vance and Walz exchange accusations during the debate of the US vice presidential candidates

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39887 views

The debate heated presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance continues in the United States. They are discussing the Middle East, climate change, immigration, and the economy.

In the USA, heated debates took place between the candidates for the post of vice president: Democrat Tim Waltz and Republican JD Vance. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

During the debate, the candidates exchanged accusations and tried to convey their positions to the voters.

Key points of the debate:

- Middle East: Walz emphasized the importance of the US presence in the region, while Vance noted that Israel has the right to decide whether to strike Iran in response to the missile launch.

- Climate change: Vance avoided a direct answer on the impact of climate change on the devastating Hurricane Helene, while Walz criticized Trump's denial of climate change.

- Immigration: Walz blamed Trump for the failure of the bipartisan border deal, and Vance, while criticizing the current administration, did not give a specific answer on child separation policy.

- Economy: Vance promised that Trump's plan would lower the cost of living, in particular through the introduction of new tariffs and deportation of immigrants. Walz defended Harris' policies to support the middle class and affordable housing.

Reportedly, the candidates' microphones were temporarily turned off after their argument about Haitian migrants, as moderators intervened to check the facts.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
