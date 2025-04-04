Christian Lindner

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14311 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25430 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62966 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121015 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389657 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213464 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244070 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389657 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253242 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309141 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1986 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43584 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71604 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56840 views
One of Germany's top politicians announces his retirement from politics after losing the election

Following the unsuccessful results of the Bundestag elections, where the FDP won only 4. 4% of the vote, Christian Lindner announced his retirement from politics. He thanked for 25 years of work in politics.

Politics • February 23, 11:24 PM • 24747 views

Steinmeier dissolves the Bundestag: what awaits Germany

The German president dissolved the lower house of parliament after a vote of no confidence in the Scholz government. Early elections are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU as the main candidate for victory.

News of the World • December 27, 10:31 AM • 14881 views

German politicians criticize Elon Musk's post that “only the AfD can save Germany”

Elon Musk said on social network X that the AfD party is the only one that can “save Germany. ” German politicians criticized this statement and accused the billionaire of interfering in the election.

News of the World • December 21, 09:50 PM • 23138 views

Scholz to run for German chancellor again: SPD board approves nomination

The SPD has unanimously nominated Olaf Scholz as its candidate for chancellor in the early elections in 2025. The decision came after the rejection of the more popular Boris Pistorius and the collapse of the “traffic light coalition”.

News of the World • November 25, 01:00 PM • 16966 views

Scholz to be nominated again by the SPD for German Chancellor

Olaf Scholz will be nominated as the SPD candidate for chancellor in the early elections in 2025. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius withdrew from the election in favor of Scholz.

News of the World • November 22, 06:36 AM • 18062 views

By Christmas: Scholz ready to hold confidence vote in Bundestag

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is ready to hold a confidence vote in parliament before Christmas. This decision was made after the collapse of the government coalition and the conflict over budget policy.

News of the World • November 11, 04:13 AM • 22932 views

Germany will maintain support for Ukraine in 2025 despite coalition collapse - mass media

Germany will keep most of the promised 4 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for 2025 even if the budget is delayed. The political crisis in the German government is linked to the probable return of Trump.

Politics • November 7, 06:43 PM • 17664 views

Scholz announces vote of confidence in government after conflict with Lindner

German Chancellor Scholz initiates a confidence vote in the Bundestag on January 15, 2024. The decision comes after a conflict with Finance Minister Lindner over budget policy.

News of the World • November 6, 11:41 PM • 20668 views

Scholz fires German finance minister - media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner after he called for early elections. After the crisis meeting, the delegation of the Free Democratic Party left the office.

Economy • November 6, 08:06 PM • 54280 views

Germany has decided to freeze additional financial support for Ukraine in order to save money - mass media

The German government will not provide additional financial support to Ukraine due to the lack of funds in the budget. Previously planned payments and arms transfers will continue, but new applications will not be approved.

War • August 17, 11:15 AM • 98802 views

G20 countries agree to work on a “tax for billionaires”

The G20 countries agreed on the need to tax the super-rich. The proposal calls for a 2% tax on wealth over $1 billion, but faced a negative reaction from some countries.

Economy • July 26, 09:51 PM • 42873 views

Reuters: German government approves budget for 2025. According to it, aid to Ukraine should be reduced

Germany has approved a budget for 2025 with a record 78 billion euros of investment, net borrowing of 43. 8 billion euros, and a total budget size of 481 billion euros, adhering to the constitutional debt limit, but plans to cut military aid to Ukraine to 4 billion euros from about 8 billion euros in 2024.

Economy • July 17, 02:07 PM • 36866 views

The G7 will provide Ukraine with $50 billion from the profits from frozen Russian assets - the German finance minister

The G7 countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in interest from frozen Russian funds, as announced by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

War • June 13, 12:07 PM • 28648 views

Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration to strengthen cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support

Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support.

Economy • June 11, 11:45 AM • 14996 views

The United States supports the unblocking of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine: what options are being considered

The United States and G7 allies are exploring ways to unlock nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, with options such as using the assets as collateral or confiscating interest income being considered.

Economy • April 16, 07:45 PM • 72856 views

G20 finance ministers failed to agree on a joint statement due to differences in wording on the assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine

The meeting of G20 finance ministers in Brazil ended without a joint statement due to disagreements between the countries over the assessment of the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy.

War • March 1, 10:49 AM • 63203 views

Disagreements between the leaders of the Group of Seven: France denies US thesis on legality of withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine

The G7 leaders disagreed on the legality of the withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, with France disputing the US position that this is allowed under international law.

War • February 28, 09:51 PM • 61185 views

German Finance Minister: Use of proceeds from frozen Russian funds will provide Ukraine with billions

The German Finance Minister proposes to use the interest from frozen Russian assets totaling billions of dollars to finance Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

War • February 28, 03:55 PM • 28277 views