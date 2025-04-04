Following the unsuccessful results of the Bundestag elections, where the FDP won only 4. 4% of the vote, Christian Lindner announced his retirement from politics. He thanked for 25 years of work in politics.
The German president dissolved the lower house of parliament after a vote of no confidence in the Scholz government. Early elections are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU as the main candidate for victory.
Elon Musk said on social network X that the AfD party is the only one that can “save Germany. ” German politicians criticized this statement and accused the billionaire of interfering in the election.
The SPD has unanimously nominated Olaf Scholz as its candidate for chancellor in the early elections in 2025. The decision came after the rejection of the more popular Boris Pistorius and the collapse of the “traffic light coalition”.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is ready to hold a confidence vote in parliament before Christmas. This decision was made after the collapse of the government coalition and the conflict over budget policy.
Germany will keep most of the promised 4 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for 2025 even if the budget is delayed. The political crisis in the German government is linked to the probable return of Trump.
German Chancellor Scholz initiates a confidence vote in the Bundestag on January 15, 2024. The decision comes after a conflict with Finance Minister Lindner over budget policy.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner after he called for early elections. After the crisis meeting, the delegation of the Free Democratic Party left the office.
The German government will not provide additional financial support to Ukraine due to the lack of funds in the budget. Previously planned payments and arms transfers will continue, but new applications will not be approved.
The G20 countries agreed on the need to tax the super-rich. The proposal calls for a 2% tax on wealth over $1 billion, but faced a negative reaction from some countries.
Germany has approved a budget for 2025 with a record 78 billion euros of investment, net borrowing of 43. 8 billion euros, and a total budget size of 481 billion euros, adhering to the constitutional debt limit, but plans to cut military aid to Ukraine to 4 billion euros from about 8 billion euros in 2024.
The G7 countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in interest from frozen Russian funds, as announced by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support.
The United States and G7 allies are exploring ways to unlock nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, with options such as using the assets as collateral or confiscating interest income being considered.
The meeting of G20 finance ministers in Brazil ended without a joint statement due to disagreements between the countries over the assessment of the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy.
The G7 leaders disagreed on the legality of the withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, with France disputing the US position that this is allowed under international law.
The German Finance Minister proposes to use the interest from frozen Russian assets totaling billions of dollars to finance Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.