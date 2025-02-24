One of Germany's top politicians announces his retirement from politics after losing the election

The leader of the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), Christian Lindner, is leaving politics after his party's failure in the Bundestag elections. He announced this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the federal elections were a defeat for the FDP. At the same time, he hopes that they have become “a new beginning for Germany.

“This is what I fought for. Now I am retiring from active politics with only one feeling: gratitude for almost 25 intense and challenging years filled with design and debate,” Lindner wrote.

We would like to add that according to preliminary forecasts, the FDP failed to overcome the 5% threshold to enter the Bundestag, gaining 4.4% of the vote.

Recall

The results of exit polls in the 2025 federal elections in Germany show a victory for the CDU/CSU and a high increase for the AfD. Thus, according to sociologists, Friedrich Merz's party received 29%. Alternative for Germany is in second place with 19.5%. The SPD fell to a historic low of 16%, and the Greens received 13.5%.

The leader of the SPD, the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already congratulated his main rival on his victory and thanked everyone for the trust shown to him as the ninth head of the German government.

