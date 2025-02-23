"Germans are tired of politics devoid of common sense" - Trump congratulated Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the leader of the CDU/CSU, Friedrich Merz, on his victory in the Bundestag elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the head of the White House on his social network Truth Social.

Details

According to Trump, the "conservative party" in Germany won a victory in the "very big and long-awaited elections".

"As in the USA, in Germany the people are tired of policies devoid of common sense, especially on energy and immigration issues, which have prevailed in recent years", Trump wrote.

Reminder

The results of the exit polls in the 2025 federal elections in Germany show the victory of the CDU/CSU Union and a high increase in the AfD. According to sociologists, the party of Friedrich Merz received 29%. The "Alternative for Germany" is in second place with 19.5%. The SPD fell to a historic low of 16%, the Greens received 13.5%.

The leader of the SPD, the current Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has already congratulated his main rival on the victory and thanked everyone for the trust they have shown him as the ninth head of the German government.

