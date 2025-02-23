"Germans are tired of politics devoid of common sense" - Trump congratulated Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

"Germans are tired of politics devoid of common sense" - Trump congratulated Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections

"Germans are tired of politics devoid of common sense" - Trump congratulated Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. According to him, the Germans are tired of politics "devoid of common sense".

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the leader of the CDU/CSU, Friedrich Merz, on his victory in the Bundestag elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the head of the White House on his social network Truth Social.

Details

According to Trump, the "conservative party" in Germany won a victory in the "very big and long-awaited elections".

"As in the USA, in Germany the people are tired of policies devoid of common sense, especially on energy and immigration issues, which have prevailed in recent years", Trump wrote.

Reminder

The results of the exit polls in the 2025 federal elections in Germany show the victory of the CDU/CSU Union and a high increase in the AfD. According to sociologists, the party of Friedrich Merz received 29%. The "Alternative for Germany" is in second place with 19.5%. The SPD fell to a historic low of 16%, the Greens received 13.5%.

The leader of the SPD, the current Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has already congratulated his main rival on the victory and thanked everyone for the trust they have shown him as the ninth head of the German government.

Scholz reveals position on Ukraine's EU membership and Trump's statements on war

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

