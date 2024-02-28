Disagreements between the leaders of the Group of Seven: France denies US thesis on legality of withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31105 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 115176 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72844 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280637 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231714 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251713 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157731 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372177 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48997 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 115176 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280638 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214952 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237911 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20970 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28999 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28856 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71980 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79075 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Disagreements between the leaders of the Group of Seven: France denies US thesis on legality of withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61184 views

The G7 leaders disagreed on the legality of the withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, with France disputing the US position that this is allowed under international law.

Disagreements between the leaders of the Group of Seven: France denies US thesis on legality of withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine

On Wednesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire publicly stated that he did not share the opinion of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the legality of monetizing about $300 billion of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine. This revealed deep differences between the Group of Seven countries. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Le Maire made this statement after a meeting of the Group of Seven financial officials. He rejected the US position and said that France is convinced that there are no sufficient grounds in international law to withdraw Russian assets, and further work is needed in this direction.

He insists that any such steps must be fully based on international law and require the support of all members of the Group of 20 major economies, which also includes Russia, China, and other countries that also criticize the United States.

We do not consider the current legal framework to be sufficient. ... This legal framework should be adopted not only by European countries, not only by G7 countries, but by all member states of the international community, and I mean all G20 member states. We should not add any kind of divisions between the G20 countries. 

- La Mer said.

According to the French minister, a broad international consensus is needed.

Le Maire also argues that the European Union's use of windfall profits from frozen assets has already been a significant step forward. His point of view is supported by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Lindner told reporters that he favors using the interest earned from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine in its war against Moscow. He also called it "a realistic step that is legally sound and can be implemented quickly." As for Yellen's views on the theory of countermeasures against Russia, he told Reuters that the big concern is that international law provides sovereign immunity.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said unequivocally on Tuesday that Canada agreed on the urgent need to move forward with the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets to help Ukraine. Freeland added that she had a long conversation with the  U.S. Secretary over the weekend about this issue, and concluded by saying: "We agree with her 100%.

The head of the European Commission proposed to use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to purchase military equipment for Ukraine28.02.24, 12:29 • 24562 views

Optional

G7 officials have been trying for a year to agree on what to do with Russian sovereign assets that have been immobilized since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. G7 leaders asked for possible decisions to be made by June.

Their debate this week on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers' meeting in São Paulo showed that there is still much to be done.

US Treasury Secretary calls for finding a way to transfer Russian frozen assets to Ukraine27.02.24, 15:48 • 26203 views

On Tuesday, Yellen told reporters that there are "strong international legal, economic and moral arguments" for extracting value from Russian assets, either by confiscating them outright or using them as collateral, and that the "countermeasures theory" justifies such actions under international law.

Ellen insists on the urgency of helping Ukraine after military setbacks in its two-year fight against Russian invasion.

However, experts say that it may take a year or more to unblock Russian assets until the legal framework is settled. Most, if not all, of the countries holding Russian assets will need to adopt national legislation to make such actions possible.

On Tuesday, Yellen acknowledged these risks, but downplayed concerns among some Europeans that seizing Russian assets would undermine the role of the US dollar, euro or Japanese yen as important global reserve currencies.

Naturally, Russia is not happy with the possibility of their assets being confiscated in favor of Ukraine. russia has even threatened large-scale retaliation if the West continues to seize its assets.

German Finance Minister: Use of proceeds from frozen Russian funds will provide Ukraine with billions28.02.24, 17:55 • 28277 views

However, despite the public controversy, one Western official, who did not wish to be quoted, said that the G7 officials are in solidarity that Moscow should pay for the damage caused. The official noted that a growing number of legal experts are confident that there is a legal way to seize the frozen assets.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Chrystia Freeland
Reuters
G7
European Union
Christian Lindner
Janet Yellen
Canada
France
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02