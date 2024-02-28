The head of the European Commission proposed to use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to purchase military equipment for Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has proposed to use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets for joint purchases of military equipment for Ukraine and to establish a Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv. She said this on Wednesday during a speech in the European Parliament, UNN reports.

It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine. There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live - said von der Leyen.

The head of the European Commission also announced increased support for the industry's buildup, as is currently being done with ammunition through the Ammunition Production Assistance Act (ASAP).

"We will identify European Defence Projects of Common Interest, to focus efforts and resources where it has the biggest impact and added value. And we will focus on innovation to ensure Europe has that edge in the new technologies, which we see being deployed across the world in different conflicts. This must be a truly European effort. And that is why I am proud to announce that we will set up an Office for Defence Innovation in Kyiv. This will bring Ukraine ever closer to Europe and it will enable all Member States to draw on Ukraine's battlefield experience and expertise in industrial defence innovation," von der Leyen said.

