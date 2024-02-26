$41.340.03
"New tools of this war": Borrell is going to propose to the EU to create a fund to help Ukraine develop drones and AI

Kyiv • UNN

 26020 views

EU High Representative Josep Borrell will propose to focus EU assistance to Ukraine on the development of drones and artificial intelligence as new tools in the war against Russia.

"New tools of this war": Borrell is going to propose to the EU to create a fund to help Ukraine develop drones and AI

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is going to propose to the member states that assistance to Ukraine should focus on new tools of this war: drones and artificial intelligence, as he said in an interview with the Spanish edition El Diario, UNN reports.

Details

"I recently spoke with the new president of the EIB, Nadia Calvigno. And we agree that the EIB is not intended to finance the purchase of ammunition. An investment bank, as its name implies, is designed to finance investments. And buying a consumer product is an investment, it is an expense. That's not what it's for," Borrell said.

Another thing is the development of artificial intelligence communication technologies. This will be crucial. And I am going to propose that member states create a fund to help Ukraine develop new tools for this war: drones and artificial intelligence

- said the head of EU diplomacy.

"Europe does not quite understand what this war means for it": Borrell calls on EU countries to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine26.02.24, 11:05 • 28254 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
European Union
Josep Borrell
Ukraine
