In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Europe does not quite understand what this war means for it": Borrell calls on EU countries to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28254 views

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that the outcome of the war could be decided in the coming months.

"Europe does not quite understand what this war means for it": Borrell calls on EU countries to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on the EU member states to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine, as he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País on February 25, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia is at war with all the consequences. Europe is not at war, but it does not quite understand what this war means for it," the EU diplomat said.

"Putin has mobilized all his resources, has military support from Iran and North Korea, and economic support from China. Hence my call to member states to match their support to the type of war we face - a mixture of wars of the last century and the most advanced technologies. We must do more and fast: the outcome of the war may be decided in the coming months. To resist is to win," Borrell said.

"Only Hungary, which has security agreements with China, has distanced itself. However, it pays its share of military aid to Ukraine and does not veto civilian aid. We have demonstrated remarkable unity. But it is logical that there are hesitations among the 27 countries: if we had overcome them quickly, with large-scale and immediate assistance, Ukraine would have achieved more. And so would we," Borrell said. 

The publication points out that on the other side of the Atlantic, potential US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is "breaking the traditional NATO deterrence scheme." "It is outrageous that he suggests that Russia should attack those countries that do not comply with his conditions. And it is outrageous that there are Republicans who compare the Ukrainian war to immigration pressure from Mexico. We have to take responsibility, increase our defense capabilities, and be prepared for any eventuality. Trump has not yet won, just as Putin has not yet won, but Europe must wake up," Borrell emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

