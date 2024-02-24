$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43168 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169826 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100013 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345811 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206827 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240771 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253841 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159985 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372667 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"The EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since that tragic morning": Borrell on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41604 views

On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed the EU's support for Ukraine and said that Russia will not change the geography of Europe by force.

"The EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since that tragic morning": Borrell on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed that the EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since February 24, 2022, which changed the history of Europe, but will not change its geography again by force. Borrell wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It is the second year of Russia's full-scale brutal aggression against Ukraine. The EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since that tragic morning that changed the history of Europe, but will not change its geography again by force

- Borrell wrote.

Recall

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that Ukraine will survivebecause it is strong and courageous, and because it has friends in Europe and the world.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
European Union
Josep Borrell
Europe
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
