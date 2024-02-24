"The EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since that tragic morning": Borrell on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed that the EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since February 24, 2022, which changed the history of Europe, but will not change its geography again by force. Borrell wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

It is the second year of Russia's full-scale brutal aggression against Ukraine. The EU has been on the side of the Ukrainian people since that tragic morning that changed the history of Europe, but will not change its geography again by force - Borrell wrote.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that Ukraine will survivebecause it is strong and courageous, and because it has friends in Europe and the world.