Occupiers' losses: more than 1,500 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment eliminated
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 18, 2025, enemy troops lost 1,560 people, 8 tanks, 20 combat vehicles and 42 artillery systems. Other enemy equipment was also destroyed.
The occupiers lost 1,560 soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02.24.22 to 03.18.25:
- Personnel: 897,010 (+1560).
- Tanks: 10352 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21509 (+20).
- Artillery systems: 24640 (+42).
- MLRS: 1319 (+1).
- Air defense equipment: 1107 (+3).
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 29616 (+149).
- Cruise missiles: 3121.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 40892 (+107).
- Special equipment: 3780 (+2).
