Where is the hottest spot on the front and what is the situation in the Kursk region - map from the General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16918 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107655 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169194 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106607 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343129 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173537 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144849 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196121 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124849 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
68%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85994 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160263 views
Where is the hottest spot on the front and what is the situation in the Kursk region - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16503 views

112 battles took place on the front line over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 81 air strikes and used 2,534 kamikaze drones.

Where is the hottest spot on the front and what is the situation in the Kursk region - map from the General Staff

112 battles took place on the front line yesterday, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was more active in the Kursk region and the Toretsk direction, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, there were 112 combat engagements yesterday

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 81 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2534 kamikaze drones and carried out 5794 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as one artillery piece of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations near Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk and Golubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novoegorivka, Zelena Dolyna and towards Hryhorivka, Novomykhailivka and Novoe.

In the Siversk direction, in the area of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

Three combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Predtechino.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zviryove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoolexandrivka, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 10 times near Kostyantynopol, Skudny and in the direction of Shevchenko.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopol.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the area of Zherebyanki.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"14 combat engagements took place in the Kursk direction yesterday. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 289 artillery shellings, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,200 occupiers and dozens of pieces of equipment - General Staff17.03.25, 07:47 • 17824 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

