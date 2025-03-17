Where is the hottest spot on the front and what is the situation in the Kursk region - map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
112 battles took place on the front line over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 81 air strikes and used 2,534 kamikaze drones.
112 battles took place on the front line yesterday, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was more active in the Kursk region and the Toretsk direction, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.
In total, there were 112 combat engagements yesterday
According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 81 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2534 kamikaze drones and carried out 5794 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.
Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as one artillery piece of the enemy.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations near Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk and Golubivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novoegorivka, Zelena Dolyna and towards Hryhorivka, Novomykhailivka and Novoe.
In the Siversk direction, in the area of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.
Three combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Predtechino.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zviryove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoolexandrivka, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 10 times near Kostyantynopol, Skudny and in the direction of Shevchenko.
In the Hulyaypilsky direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopol.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the area of Zherebyanki.
The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.
No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.
"14 combat engagements took place in the Kursk direction yesterday. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 289 artillery shellings, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,200 occupiers and dozens of pieces of equipment - General Staff17.03.25, 07:47 • 17824 views