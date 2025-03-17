The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,200 occupiers and dozens of pieces of equipment - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed at least 1,210 Russian occupiers, 19 tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles. Also, 37 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were destroyed.
Details
According to operational information, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.03.25 approximately amounted to:
- personnel ‒ 895450 (+1210) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10344 (+19)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 21489 (+11)
- artillery systems ‒ 24598 (+37)
- MLRS ‒ 1318 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1104 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 29467 (+54)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3121 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks ‒ 40785 (+101)
- special equipment ‒ 3778 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Ukrainian military struck a missile strike on the location of Russian troops in the Bryansk region. Among the victims are many Kadyrovites, there are dead and seriously wounded.
