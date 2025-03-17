"Azov" warriors devastatingly liquidated the positions of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction: video of the "Earthquake" operation
Fighters of the 6th battalion of the 12th "Azov" brigade conducted a successful "Earthquake" operation, blowing up the positions of the Russians near Pokrovsk. The task was completed without losses, the soldiers returned from the operation.
Ukrainian defenders liquidated the positions of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during a fire raid. The successful operation, codenamed "Earthquake", was carried out by soldiers of the 6th Battalion of the 12th Brigade of Special Purpose "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "AZOV".
Details
It is noted that several explosions were planned at the facility.
The occupiers use all possible shelters to accumulate personnel and attack the positions of the Defense Forces
The defenders received the task: to conduct a fire raid and blow up the positions of the invaders near Pokrovsk.
This is a routine combat work that allows us to effectively defend ourselves and move forward
The commander of the group involved in the operation, with the call sign "Deputy", said that before the fire raid, it was first necessary to put all technical equipment into combat readiness, check several times, clarify and adjust maneuvers and the return plan with the definition of more favorable routes.
During the operation, the infantrymen of the 6th Battalion of the 12th Brigade "Azov", who were carrying equipment weighing about twenty kilograms, were in an open area. In addition, weather conditions did not contribute to full camouflage.
The "Azovs" blew up the enemy's positions, the task was completed "perfectly". The soldiers returned from the operation without losses.
"Azov" published a video and showed the thorough preparation, planning, course and result of the "Earthquake" operation, which was carried out by soldiers of the 6th Battalion.
As a reminder, Chief Commander Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the plans of the Russian Federation regarding the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the tests.
