Almost 100 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15282 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167507 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105597 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342285 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173180 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144595 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196065 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124771 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108132 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46704 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158866 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37165 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84375 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22808 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15270 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84544 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 104877 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167491 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159027 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20024 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22941 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37290 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46816 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135657 views
Almost 100 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68057 views

During March 16, 99 combat clashes took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. russia launched 64 air strikes and involved more than 900 kamikaze drones.

Almost 100 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of March 16, 99 combat clashes have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The largest number of battles was recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kurский directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information, as of 22:00, 99 combat clashes have been recorded on the front since the beginning of this day.

Today, Russian terrorist troops launched one missile (one missile) and 64 air strikes, dropping 97 guided air bombs. In addition, they involved more than 900 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out more than 4,300 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka. One battle is currently ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Udy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk. Ukrainian defenders have already stopped eight of the nine enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Novoegorivka, Zelena Dolyna and towards Novomykhailivka and Novyi. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Ivano-Dar'ivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Predtechino. The Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders, the battle continues.

Fourteen times the Russians advanced to the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, three combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, the enemy attacked in the areas of Sukha Balka, Zvirove, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, Andriivka settlements. Our defenders stopped 14 assault actions, a battle is currently underway. Pokrovsk was hit by a KAB air strike.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 303 occupiers were neutralized, 152 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six units of automotive equipment, 11 motorcycles, two satellite communication devices, and four UAV control points. In addition, they damaged a tank, a mortar, a motorcycle and one Russian car

- the statement reads.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Skudny and in Shevchenko. One combat clash has not subsided until now. The enemy dropped KABs on Novopavlivka.

In the Gulyaypol direction, the invader attacked in the areas of Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopol. The Defense Forces repelled all six attacks by the occupiers. The enemy also fired unguided air missiles at Novopol, Novodarivka, Gulyaypol, and dropped KABs on Shevchenko.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders six times towards the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaki and Zherebyanki. Fighting continues in three locations. Komyshuvakha was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Olhivka, Tokarivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk region, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 13 assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 247 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Let's remind

On March 16, in the Sumy region, Russian drones attacked two civilian cars in the Sumy district, two people were injured. Myropilska and Bilopilska communities were hit.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 1020 drones in a week - tougher pressure is needed16.03.25, 12:31 • 30646 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
