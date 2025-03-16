Almost 100 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reports on the situation at the front
During March 16, 99 combat clashes took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. russia launched 64 air strikes and involved more than 900 kamikaze drones.
Since the beginning of March 16, 99 combat clashes have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The largest number of battles was recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kurский directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.
According to operational information, as of 22:00, 99 combat clashes have been recorded on the front since the beginning of this day.
Today, Russian terrorist troops launched one missile (one missile) and 64 air strikes, dropping 97 guided air bombs. In addition, they involved more than 900 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out more than 4,300 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka. One battle is currently ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Udy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk. Ukrainian defenders have already stopped eight of the nine enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Novoegorivka, Zelena Dolyna and towards Novomykhailivka and Novyi. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Ivano-Dar'ivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Predtechino. The Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders, the battle continues.
Fourteen times the Russians advanced to the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, three combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, the enemy attacked in the areas of Sukha Balka, Zvirove, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, Andriivka settlements. Our defenders stopped 14 assault actions, a battle is currently underway. Pokrovsk was hit by a KAB air strike.
Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 303 occupiers were neutralized, 152 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six units of automotive equipment, 11 motorcycles, two satellite communication devices, and four UAV control points. In addition, they damaged a tank, a mortar, a motorcycle and one Russian car
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Skudny and in Shevchenko. One combat clash has not subsided until now. The enemy dropped KABs on Novopavlivka.
In the Gulyaypol direction, the invader attacked in the areas of Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopol. The Defense Forces repelled all six attacks by the occupiers. The enemy also fired unguided air missiles at Novopol, Novodarivka, Gulyaypol, and dropped KABs on Shevchenko.
In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders six times towards the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaki and Zherebyanki. Fighting continues in three locations. Komyshuvakha was subjected to an air strike.
In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Olhivka, Tokarivka and Mykolaivka.
In the Kursk region, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 13 assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 247 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.
On March 16, in the Sumy region, Russian drones attacked two civilian cars in the Sumy district, two people were injured. Myropilska and Bilopilska communities were hit.
