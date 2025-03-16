Zelenskyy: Russia launched 1020 drones in a week - tougher pressure is needed
Kyiv • UNN
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.
Over the week, Russian troops launched more than 1,020 strike drones at Ukraine, continuing the terror of peaceful cities and communities. Massive attacks also included almost 1,360 guided aerial bombs and more than 10 missiles of various types. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, Chernihiv region, Kherson region, Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Poltava region, Kyiv region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region and Sumy region were shelled this week.
The Russians launched more than 1,020 strike drones, almost 1,360 guided aerial bombs and more than 10 missiles of various types. This is definitely not how those who want the war to end as soon as possible act. Therefore, we must jointly put pressure on Russia to force it to end the aggression. Decisive measures are needed, including sanctions, which should not only be maintained, but also constantly strengthened
"Ukraine, Europe, America and everyone in the world who wants peace - together we can ensure a just and lasting peace," the President added.
