Consequences of attacks on Donetsk region: 20 shellings per day, people injured
Kyiv • UNN
On March 15, the Russians shelled the Donetsk region 20 times, injuring people in the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts. Houses, garages and administrative buildings were damaged in various communities.
On March 15, Russian troops carried out 20 shellings of settlements in the Donetsk region. The consequences of enemy attacks are felt in several districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
Volnovakha district
3 people were injured in Bahatyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community.
Pokrovskyi district
In Pokrovsk, 2 high-rise buildings were damaged; in Rodynske, a person was injured, a house and a garage were damaged. In Bilytske, Dobropillia community, a person was injured. In the Hrodiv community, a garage was damaged in Malynivka and an outbuilding in Novoeconomichne.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, 9 houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a house was damaged, in Ivanopillia - 4 administrative buildings.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.
In total, during the day, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 20 times. 73 people were evacuated from the front line, including 7 children
