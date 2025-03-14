16 out of 27 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine at night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 14, 2025, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 27 drones. 16 Shahed-type ударних БпЛА were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.
russia attacked Ukraine with 27 drones overnight, 16 of them were shot down in four regions, 9 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 14, the enemy attacked with 27 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia.
The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 16 Shahed-type strike UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions has been confirmed
9 enemy simulator drones, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"Kharkiv region and Donetsk region were affected as a result of the russian attack," the report said.
