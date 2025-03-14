Drone strike on a hospital in Kharkiv region: fire broke out, there is a victim
On the night of March 14, the Russians attacked a hospital in Zolochev, Kharkiv region, with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, and a 33-year-old emergency worker was injured.
On the night of Friday, March 14, the Russians attacked a hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with drones. This was reported by Oleh Synegubov, head of the regional military administration, UNN informs.
He specified that the strike occurred around midnight.
As a result of the UAV hitting, the roof caught fire. 40 minutes later, the enemy launched a second strike with two UAVs
According to him, as a result of the strikes, a 33-year-old woman, an employee of the emergency medical team, suffered an acute stress reaction.
"The fire was extinguished by SES employees", - summarized the head of the Kharkiv RMA.
The day before, Kharkiv underwent a massive drone attack. Seven people suffered an acute stress reaction, houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in a non-residential building.
