In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds 3 ships with 26 "Kalibr" missiles
Kyiv • UNN
There are four Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Kalibr" cruise missiles, their total salvo can reach 26 missiles. No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
Details
According to them, their total salvo can reach 26 missiles. However, no presence of enemy ships has been recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
Over the past day, six ships passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea, two of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus. Eight ships entered the Sea of Azov, including three from the Bosphorus Strait.
The aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.
