Ukrainian Navy: Russia has withdrawn all ships from the Black and Azov Seas
Kyiv • UNN
As of March 17, 2025, Russian warships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 enemy ships with missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
Russia has withdrawn military ships from the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), UNN reports.
Details
According to operational information as of 06:00 on 17.03.2025, there are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas.
there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 9 vessels to the Azov Sea, 5 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.
Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.
Let me remind you
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.
ISW: Putin is unlikely to abandon his ambitions for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire17.03.25, 04:36 • 22913 views