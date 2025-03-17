ISW: Putin is unlikely to abandon his ambitions for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire

$41.320.06
07:36 PM • 16199 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106381 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168388 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 342741 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124809 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159781 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37872 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23512 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20371 views
07:36 PM • 16200 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106383 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168390 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159783 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

04:23 PM • 20372 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23513 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37875 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47140 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135739 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ISW: Putin is unlikely to abandon his ambitions for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22913 views

The Kremlin continues to demand that Ukraine give up the occupied territories. Putin will not abandon his ambitions, even after a ceasefire, ISW analysts believe.

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to abandon his ambitions regarding Ukraine. This conclusion was reached by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts at the Institute report that US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated on March 16 that Ukraine will receive indefinite security guarantees in exchange for indefinite territorial concessions.

Waltz also stated that the United States is considering the "reality of the situation on the ground" in diplomatic negotiations, discussing the end of the war in Ukraine.

It is unclear exactly what Waltz meant by "the reality of the situation on the ground." Russian officials have often used the narrative that any negotiations should take into account the "realities on the ground," referring to the current front line in Ukraine and their claims about the inevitability of further Russian victories on the battlefield

- the report says.

It is noted that Waltz's recognition that Ukraine will receive indefinite security guarantees is a key aspect of achieving US President Donald Trump's stated goal of ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine, but a cessation of hostilities on unprotected lines would limit the effectiveness of security guarantees.

According to researchers, the current front line does not provide the strategic depth Ukraine needs to reliably defend against renewed Russian aggression.

Russian troops are on the opposite bank of the Dnieper from Kherson, approximately 25 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia and 30 kilometers from Kharkiv. Russian troops on the Dnieper could use a truce to prepare for the extremely difficult task of unimpeded crossing of the river, which would significantly increase the likelihood of success in this operation. Stopping a well-prepared large mechanized offensive in the cold is an extremely rare occurrence in war, which means that the resumption of the Russian offensive is likely to almost immediately threaten both Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, and the key cities of the Donetsk "fortress belt."

- reports ISW.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia is building a large highway and railway aimed at connecting major cities in occupied Ukraine and Russia, which will strengthen Russia's control over occupied Ukraine and Russia's ability to transport and supply Russian forces operating in Ukraine in the event of a future Russian offensive in southern Ukraine.

The US and Europe will likely have to provide military assistance to Ukraine faster, in much larger volumes, and at a higher cost the closer the final ceasefire lines are to the current front line. Ukraine will likely need an even larger army with greater capabilities to play its crucial role in deterring and, if necessary, defeating future aggression along the current front line (both inside Ukraine and along the international border with Russia) stretching over 2,100 kilometers.

- analysts at the Institute write.

Maintaining a ceasefire along the current front line will also require the involvement of a large number of Western forces. Helping Ukraine regain strategically important territories, as Trump put it, could significantly reduce the cost and complexity of ensuring future peace.

A ceasefire on more secure positions would also put Russian forces at a disadvantage to resume offensive operations, making future Russian aggression less likely.

Zelenskyy hopes for strong steps from the US if Russia refuses the ceasefire12.03.25, 16:08 • 18342 views

However, Russian officials maintain their maximalist territorial claims over all of occupied and much of unoccupied Ukraine.

Senior Kremlin officials, including Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, have consistently demanded that Ukraine cede all territory in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, including areas not yet occupied by Russian forces, and have reaffirmed these demands in recent weeks.

The Kremlin's continued statements demanding that Ukraine cede unoccupied Ukrainian territories suggest that the Kremlin and Putin remain committed to these territorial goals, despite ongoing negotiations.

- ISW noted.

In addition, Putin has repeatedly called on Ukraine to permanently abandon its goals of joining NATO or any security bloc and reject future offers of foreign military assistance, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated that Russia would reject future deployments of any European peacekeepers in Ukraine and would consider any such deployment as "direct, official, overt intervention by NATO countries" in the war.

"Under no circumstances": Lavrov opposes the possible introduction of a foreign contingent into Ukraine12.03.25, 09:41 • 112909 views

Given the Kremlin's demands, ISW notes, it is unlikely that Putin will abandon his ambitions regarding Ukraine even after a ceasefire.

Key ISW takeaways for March 16:

  • Waltz stated on March 16 that Ukraine will receive indefinite security guarantees in exchange for indefinite territorial concessions.
    • The current front lines do not provide the strategic depth that Ukraine will need to reliably defend against renewed Russian aggression.
      • However, Russian officials maintain their maximalist territorial claims over all of occupied and much of unoccupied Ukraine.
        • Russian officials have given no public indications that they are willing to compromise on their territorial or security demands on Ukraine.
          • Russia continues to use diplomatic relations with the United States to normalize its military demands.
            • The United Kingdom convened a virtual Summit of the Coalition of the Willing on March 15 to reaffirm support for Ukraine and discuss peace plans.
              • Ukrainian troops advanced near Borova, and Russian troops advanced in Sumy Oblast and near Velyka Novoselka.
                • The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to position itself as solving problems with the Russian military.

                  Reminder

                  US Secretary of State Rubio announced US plans to end the war in Ukraine. Plan "A" is a ceasefire, plan "B" is negotiations at the table for a final end to the war.

                  US President Donald Trump is trying to convince the Russian president to sit down at the negotiating table to achieve peace in Ukraine. But, if Vladimir Putin plays with Trump, he will regret it, said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

                  President of Finland: Putin does not want peace, Ukraine needs weapons16.03.25, 15:34 • 55696 views

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  WarPolitics
                  Institute for the Study of War
                  NATO
                  Donald Trump
                  United States
                  Ukraine
                  Zaporizhzhia
                  Kherson
                  Kharkiv
